Author Jan Jorgensen & Todd Wernstrom’s New Book, “A Cook’s Table: FOOD AND WINE TOGETHER,” Contains Recipes Designed to Complement Various Types of Wine
Recent release “A Cook’s Table: FOOD AND WINE TOGETHER” from Page Publishing author Jan Jorgensen & Todd Wernstrom is a unique cookbook organized around a handful of the most commercially important and recognizable grapes. The recipes in each chapter are conceived to complement one of the grape’s resultant styles of a finished wine.
Miami, FL, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jan Jorgensen & Todd Wernstrom have completed their new book, “A Cook’s Table: FOOD AND WINE TOGETHER”: an original and creative cookbook that demystifies the process of selecting a recipe and a wine that work well together.
Author Jan Jorgensen came to his vocation much earlier than most. He specifically pegs it to a visit to the bustling hotel kitchen owned by his paternal grandparents in his native Denmark. He was five. Instantly attracted to the clattering of pots and pans, the smells, the flames shooting from the 32-burner stove, and the chatter and organized chaos, Jan was then forever hooked once he tried the first of many perfectly deep-fried French fries made in that kitchen. For him, this professional kitchen, the first of many he would spend time in, seemed to embody Thor, the Norse god of thunder, lightning, and storms.
After training in a hotel kitchen—a very typical path for a European interested in a career behind the stove—he made his way to Miami, then to San Francisco, where he worked for the legendary Jeremiah Tower at Speedo 690 and Stars, then two of the most influential restaurants in the United States. He returned to Miami in 1994, and in 1996, he opened Two Chefs, which has been serving food and wine to patrons for more than thirty years.
Jan continues to reside in Coconut Grove with his wife, teenage son, and a big German shepherd named Odin, of course.
Todd Wernstrom has written about and sold wine—not to mention consumed it!—for more than two decades. He began transitioning away from a successful personal injury law practice in the late 1990s in order to do what Robert Parker popularized for lawyers: write about wine.
Todd has been published in numerous local, regional, and national publications, most notably as the executive editor of Wine News magazine, a national bimonthly based in South Florida that ceased publication in 2010. Todd then transitioned to the sell side, establishing his own wine import/distribution company, Ice Bucket Selections. Based in New York City, Ice Bucket Selections worked with small family-owned and family-operated winegrowers in California, Oregon, Washington, the Hudson Valley, Champagne, the Loire, Chablis and the Côte de Beaune. Their pure expressions of their terroirs were sold to Michelin-starred restaurants and boutique wine stores, primarily in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Todd merged his company with a much larger importer/distributor, and after several years, went to work for a small importer/distributor as its sales director. Since COVID, Todd has focused mostly on writing projects, primarily in the wine space. He moved to New York City from Coral Gables, Florida, in 2007 with his wife and two children. Those two are now in college, but he and his wife are raising their Manhattan-born daughter, now eleven years old.
Jan and Todd have known each other for nearly twenty-five years. Jan’s restaurant has been—and still is—the venue of countless trade and winemaker lunches and dinners, many of which involved Wine News when Todd was there. Jan and Todd’s professional relationship evolved into a friendship, and then into this collaboration. The hope is that the friendship survives the collaboration.
The authors share, “This is not the first cookbook to double down on the importance of a dish and a wine complementing each other. However, we think it goes further on the subject without getting bogged down by theory, formulas and rules—and the invariable exceptions to them—in a very commonsense and straightforward way. We have all come a long way from ‘white with fish’ and ‘red with meat.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Jan Jorgensen & Todd Wernstrom’s accessible cookbook offers unfussy recipes, mixed in with a few more elaborate ones, that allow readers to create dining experiences that effortlessly match wines to curated meals.
