Author Jan Jorgensen & Todd Wernstrom’s New Book, “A Cook’s Table: FOOD AND WINE TOGETHER,” Contains Recipes Designed to Complement Various Types of Wine

Recent release “A Cook’s Table: FOOD AND WINE TOGETHER” from Page Publishing author Jan Jorgensen & Todd Wernstrom is a unique cookbook organized around a handful of the most commercially important and recognizable grapes. The recipes in each chapter are conceived to complement one of the grape’s resultant styles of a finished wine.