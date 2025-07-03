Author Casey Lindow’s New Book "Avalon’s Love" is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself in an Intense Romance with an Emotionally Unavailable Man
Recent release “Avalon’s Love” from Page Publishing author Casey Lindow is a compelling tale that centers around Avalon, a young woman who finds her small-town life upended when she meets a magnetic man who captures her heart. As their whirlwind romance unfolds, she soon discovers just how difficult it can be to love someone who is emotionally unavailable.
Mountain Center, CA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Casey Lindow has completed her new book, “Avalon’s Love”: a stirring tale of a young woman who is enchanted by a beautiful summer romance, only to discover just how painful it can be when the magic of summer love dissipates into a brutal reality.
“Avalon is a bold, big-hearted young woman who has built a new life for herself in the small mountain town of Forgotten Lake,” writes Lindow. “One fateful morning, while down by the lake, she meets a handsome vacationer who is just as inexplicably drawn to her as she is to him. An almost unavoidable summer romance ensues, and it isn’t long before the two are entangled in a wildly intense roller coaster of a relationship.
“Unable to escape her heightened feelings for her new lover, the overly tenacious Avalon finds herself forced to learn exactly what it means to love an ‘emotionally unavailable’ man.”
Published by Page Publishing, Casey Lindow’s enthralling novel will captivate readers who are invited into the busy mind of the perceptive and empathic Avalon as she traverses a thorny path that is all too familiar to millions of women. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Avalon’s Love” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Avalon’s Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Avalon is a bold, big-hearted young woman who has built a new life for herself in the small mountain town of Forgotten Lake,” writes Lindow. “One fateful morning, while down by the lake, she meets a handsome vacationer who is just as inexplicably drawn to her as she is to him. An almost unavoidable summer romance ensues, and it isn’t long before the two are entangled in a wildly intense roller coaster of a relationship.
“Unable to escape her heightened feelings for her new lover, the overly tenacious Avalon finds herself forced to learn exactly what it means to love an ‘emotionally unavailable’ man.”
Published by Page Publishing, Casey Lindow’s enthralling novel will captivate readers who are invited into the busy mind of the perceptive and empathic Avalon as she traverses a thorny path that is all too familiar to millions of women. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Avalon’s Love” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Avalon’s Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories