Author Casey Lindow’s New Book "Avalon’s Love" is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself in an Intense Romance with an Emotionally Unavailable Man

Recent release “Avalon’s Love” from Page Publishing author Casey Lindow is a compelling tale that centers around Avalon, a young woman who finds her small-town life upended when she meets a magnetic man who captures her heart. As their whirlwind romance unfolds, she soon discovers just how difficult it can be to love someone who is emotionally unavailable.