Author Eliot Banaszak’s New Book, "Psycho Possession: Book 2," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Man and Those Affected by His Violent and Dangerous Rampage
Recent release “Psycho Possession: Book 2” from Page Publishing author Eliot Banaszak is a powerful thriller that centers around Jessica, a young woman who must navigate her emotional turmoil after barely surviving the dangerous acts of Henry. Meanwhile, Henry continues to battle the demons inside him as they fight to unleash on those around him.
Bay City, MI, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eliot Banaszak has completed his new book, “Psycho Possession: Book 2”: a stirring tale that follows a young woman who must learn to continue on after one man’s dangerous streak of violence, all while he continues to fight back the darkness inside.
“Book 2 follows Jessica and several new characters who were affected by Henry’s rampage,” writes Banaszak. “A gut-wrenching story that dives into the mental state of these characters as they battle hatred, depression, and suicide.
“It also follows Henry and the conflict that continues to battle inside his own head, as the demons from within continue to take over his mind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eliot Banaszak’s enthralling tale is sure to shock and surprise readers with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Psycho Possession: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
