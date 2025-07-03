Author Eliot Banaszak’s New Book, "Psycho Possession: Book 2," is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Young Man and Those Affected by His Violent and Dangerous Rampage

Recent release “Psycho Possession: Book 2” from Page Publishing author Eliot Banaszak is a powerful thriller that centers around Jessica, a young woman who must navigate her emotional turmoil after barely surviving the dangerous acts of Henry. Meanwhile, Henry continues to battle the demons inside him as they fight to unleash on those around him.