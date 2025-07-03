Author Jim Smith’s New Book, "Barracuda," is a Compelling Novel That Follows an Ex-Cop Turned Child Advocate Who Must Learn to Move on from His Past Trauma and Abuse

Recent release “Barracuda” from Page Publishing author Jim Smith is a riveting tale of forgiveness that centers around Evan LeBlanc, a former police officer who has now dedicated his life to helping remove children from dangerous living situations. But as he throws himself into his work, LeBlanc must also face his trauma and learn to heal from the past.