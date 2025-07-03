Author Jim Smith’s New Book, "Barracuda," is a Compelling Novel That Follows an Ex-Cop Turned Child Advocate Who Must Learn to Move on from His Past Trauma and Abuse
Recent release “Barracuda” from Page Publishing author Jim Smith is a riveting tale of forgiveness that centers around Evan LeBlanc, a former police officer who has now dedicated his life to helping remove children from dangerous living situations. But as he throws himself into his work, LeBlanc must also face his trauma and learn to heal from the past.
Plano, TX, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim Smith, who currently resides in the Western North Carolina mountains, has completed his new book, “Barracuda”: a poignant and heartfelt story of a former cop who finds himself struggling to move on from his childhood trauma, forcing him to reckon with his past while attempting to help other children facing similar situations.
“‘Barracuda’ is a novel of mystery and intrigue, hitting on the subject of overcoming childhood abuse and learning to love and forgive,” writes Smith. “The story centers on Evan LeBlanc, an ex-cop from New Orleans who now specializes in helping kids escape from bad situations. At the same time, Evan must learn how to move on from his own childhood and how to love and forgive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Smith’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as mankind’s capacity for forgiveness and healing even in the most difficult of situations. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Barracuda” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Barracuda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Barracuda’ is a novel of mystery and intrigue, hitting on the subject of overcoming childhood abuse and learning to love and forgive,” writes Smith. “The story centers on Evan LeBlanc, an ex-cop from New Orleans who now specializes in helping kids escape from bad situations. At the same time, Evan must learn how to move on from his own childhood and how to love and forgive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Smith’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as mankind’s capacity for forgiveness and healing even in the most difficult of situations. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Barracuda” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Barracuda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories