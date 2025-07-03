Author D.D. Darwin’s New Book, "Murder’s Rule Book," Presents an Intriguing Collection of Case Files from the York Detective Agency, Later Renamed the Reliance Agency
Recent release “Murder’s Rule Book” from Page Publishing author D.D. Darwin is a collection of remarkable case files including murder, blackmail, and endless intrigue, covering the depths of men’s and women’s depraved minds.
Norco, CA, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- D.D. Darwin, who proudly received his honorable discharge from the US Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Murder’s Rule Book”: a chilling work that takes readers into disturbing case files.
Author D.D. Darwin has traveled much of the world, working for many of the leading companies in the aerospace and defense industry from which he retired as a vice president of such a firm.
Darwin writes, “Non-prime-time TV advertisements bargain rates ended. On cue, a voice-over announcer began speaking. ‘And now it is time for the early morning news, reported by Christine Cochran. Brought to you by Tisenst, the full-strength pain reliever.’ An engineer played a supporting commercial as the disembodied voice faded, followed by thirty seconds of ho-hum product propaganda that filled the airwaves. Then the program went live. A camera moved in for a close-up of the news reader.”
Published by Page Publishing, D.D. Darwin’s revealing work delves into the various case files, giving readers detailed accounts of various crimes.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “Murder’s Rule Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
