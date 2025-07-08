U Shine Dental Addresses Gum Disease in Alexandria with Personalized Periodontal Treatment Options
Dr. Irene Shin Introduces Clinically Guided Periodontal Treatments for Alexandria Patients
Alexandria, VA, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- U Shine Dental has expanded its periodontal treatment offerings to better manage gum disease among patients in the Alexandria, Virginia area. The practice provides tailored treatment plans based on clinical needs, incorporating options such as localized antibiotic therapy, minor surgical procedures, and antimicrobial rinses.
Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, is a progressive condition that can lead to gum recession, bone loss, and eventual tooth loss if left untreated. Treatment often involves a combination of deep cleanings and targeted therapies designed to reduce inflammation, control infection, and support tissue healing.
Leading the periodontal care at U Shine Dental is Dr. Irene Shin, DDS, who emphasizes early detection and individualized care. “Our approach focuses on preserving both oral health and overall wellness by managing gum disease before it leads to more serious complications,” said Dr. Shin.
Dr. Irene Shin, DDS
Among the treatment options now offered:
Arestin (Minocycline HCl): A locally administered antibiotic placed into periodontal pockets during scaling and root planing.
Gingivectomy: A procedure to remove diseased gum tissue or reshape uneven gum lines for improved oral hygiene access.
Chemotherapeutic Rinses: Prescribed in certain cases to reduce microbial load, especially for patients undergoing systemic medical treatments.
For more details
U Shine Dental provides care from two locations in Alexandria—Old Town and Skyline—and evaluates each patient’s periodontal condition before developing a long-term maintenance plan. Early intervention remains an important factor in managing periodontal disease and minimizing its long-term effects on oral and overall health.
For additional information or to schedule an evaluation
U Shine Dental - Skyline
5206 Dawes Ave
Alexandria VA 22311
(703) 931-4544
https://www.ushinedds.com/
