Marriott St. Louis Grand Releases New Statler Edition Bourbon
St. Louis, MO, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand released a new batch of its custom Maker’s Mark® 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition bourbon in June 2025. The single barrel bourbon sits at 111.7 proof with an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 55.85%, slightly higher than the previous 111.3 proof and 55.65% ABV. This change is reflected on the bottle’s new label.
The specialty bourbon, first released on April 11, 2024, is available for purchase at the 8th Street Pantry and Zenia Bar & Grille at $145 for a 750 ml bottle. Zenia Bar & Grille customers can also enjoy the bourbon by the glass or in craft cocktails.
As participants of the Maker’s Mark® Private Selection program, Marriott St. Louis Grand created their own version of Maker’s Mark® bourbon whiskey. Each barrel contains cask-strength Maker’s Mark® and is fitted with 10 staves, the flat wooden sticks that form the sides of the barrel. The selection of staves creates a custom flavor profile.
The new 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition batch features the same stave profile as its most recent version, a Double Gold medal winner of the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). It has:
• 1 part Baked American Pure 2 for notes of brown sugar, vanilla, caramel, and spice.
• 3 parts Seared French Cuvée for notes of oak and caramel.
• 3 parts Maker’s Mark 46® for notes of dried fruit, vanilla, and spice.
• 2 parts Roasted French Mendiant for notes of milk chocolate, nuts, and dried fruit.
• 1 part Toasted French Spire for notes of smoke, coumarin, and spice.
This flavor profile crafted by Marriott St. Louis Grand is inspired by bourbon from 1917, a year that holds special significance for the hotel. The bourbon’s name pays homage to when the hotel opened in 1917 as the Statler Hotel and to its historic landmark Statler Ballroom.
For more information about the Private Selection program, please visit https://www.makersmark.com/en-us/bourbons/makers-mark-private-selection.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, wine, or bourbon. Custom bourbons created in partnership with Maker’s Mark® are the 1917 Grand Reserve and the award-winning 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition, which received a Double Gold medal at the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
Contact
Lee Schutter
(314) 621-9600
