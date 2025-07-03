Akira Fujimoto Exhibition "Frozen Echoes"
Walls Tokyo Presents Akira Fujimoto’s Solo Exhibition “Frozen Echoes” July 3 – 26, 2025.
Tokyo, Japan, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Walls Tokyo is delighted to announce the upcoming solo exhibition of Akira Fujimoto, titled Frozen Echoes, running from July 3 to 26, 2025.
Renowned for his exploration of energy as a central theme, Fujimoto has created numerous impactful works. This exhibition, his second at WALLS TOKYO, will showcase a series of new paintings that crystallize his distinctive perspective on energy within contemporary society.
We look forward to welcoming art enthusiasts to experience Fujimoto’s latest creations.
Exhibition Dates: July 3 (Thur.) – July 26 (Sat.), 2025
Opening Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Closed: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
Akira Fujimoto
Born in Tokyo, Japan in 1975, Akira Fujimoto studied at the Communication Research Center FABRICA (Italy) in 1999 and completed graduate studies at Tokyo University of the Arts. After working as an assistant at the Department of Intermedia Art at Tokyo University of the Arts, Fujimoto has been engaged in planning and executing art projects that incorporate social and environmental issues alongside their painting practice.
Exhibition Information
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/exhibitions/92
Akira Fujimoto’s Artwork
Akira Fujimoto’s artworks are available for purchase through the following link:
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures?keywords=Akira+Fujimoto
Renowned for his exploration of energy as a central theme, Fujimoto has created numerous impactful works. This exhibition, his second at WALLS TOKYO, will showcase a series of new paintings that crystallize his distinctive perspective on energy within contemporary society.
We look forward to welcoming art enthusiasts to experience Fujimoto’s latest creations.
Exhibition Dates: July 3 (Thur.) – July 26 (Sat.), 2025
Opening Hours: Wednesday to Saturday, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Closed: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday
Akira Fujimoto
Born in Tokyo, Japan in 1975, Akira Fujimoto studied at the Communication Research Center FABRICA (Italy) in 1999 and completed graduate studies at Tokyo University of the Arts. After working as an assistant at the Department of Intermedia Art at Tokyo University of the Arts, Fujimoto has been engaged in planning and executing art projects that incorporate social and environmental issues alongside their painting practice.
Exhibition Information
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/exhibitions/92
Akira Fujimoto’s Artwork
Akira Fujimoto’s artworks are available for purchase through the following link:
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/en/pictures?keywords=Akira+Fujimoto
Contact
WallsTokyo art galleryContact
Natsuki Hirano
+81-3-6455-3559
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/
6-2-41 yanaka, taito-ku, tokyo
110-0001 japan
Natsuki Hirano
+81-3-6455-3559
https://www.walls-tokyo.com/
6-2-41 yanaka, taito-ku, tokyo
110-0001 japan
Categories