A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2025 Winners and Launches Inaugural "State of the Market" Report
London, United Kingdom, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group today announced the highly anticipated winners of the inaugural Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2025. These prestigious awards celebrate the most innovative solution providers and financial institutions that are reshaping the capital markets technology landscape across the dynamic Asia Pacific region.
In conjunction with the awards, A-Team Group has also launched the “State of Capital Markets Technology in Asia Pacific 2025” report. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends, challenges, and opportunities driving the industry, and features the complete list of award winners, detailing the innovations that earned them top honours.
The awards recognize pioneering firms across more than 30 crucial categories. Esteemed winners celebrated for their significant impact on the industry include Murex for Best Use of SaaS/Managed Services in a Capital Markets Solution, MyComplianceOffice (MCO) for Best Compliance as a Service Solution and S&P Global Market Intelligence for Best Regulatory Reporting Solution.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the first-ever Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2025," said Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group. "Their ingenuity and dedication are instrumental in shaping the future of capital markets in this vital region. To celebrate these achievements and provide the industry with actionable intelligence, we have launched our 'State of the Market' report. It is the definitive guide not only to who won, but why they won, and the broader market trends their solutions represent."
The award winners were selected through a rigorous and impartial process. Nominations were meticulously reviewed by A-Team Insight’s experienced editors in close collaboration with an independent APAC Advisory Board, comprised of respected industry experts who ensured a comprehensive and unbiased evaluation of all entries.
Discover the Winners and Key Market Insights
The "State of Capital Markets Technology in Asia Pacific 2025" report offers exclusive insights into:
Complete Winners Listing: The official list of all 2025 award winners across every category.
In-Depth Trend Analysis: A deep dive into key trends including AI & Machine Learning, Cloud Adoption, RegTech Transformation, and Data Management.
Expert Commentary: Perspectives on the future of capital markets technology in APAC.
To see the full list of winners and gain exclusive insights into the APAC capital markets technology landscape, download the report today.
The report is available for free download at: https://bit.ly/AwardsAPAC
Congratulations once again to all the winners for receiving this prestigious recognition.
About A-Team Group: A-Team Group helps financial technology vendors and consultants – large and small – to grow their businesses with content marketing. We leverage our deep industry knowledge, ability to generate high quality media across digital, print and live platforms, and our industry-leading database of contacts to deliver results for our clients.
A-Team Group’s content platform is A-Team Insight, encompassing our RegTech Insight, Data Management Insight and TradingTech Insight channels. A-Team Insight is your single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer, Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055, info@a-teamgroup.com, www.a-teamgroup.com
