JMR Infotech Powers Risk and Performance Transformation for a Leading Bank in East Africa
Bangalore, India, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JMR Infotech, a global leader in banking technology and digital transformation solutions and services, is chosen by one of Ethiopia’s top five banks for a comprehensive OFSAA Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) implementation. The engagement includes the licensing and implementation of key OFSAA EPM modules—Asset Liability Management (ALM), Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP), and Profitability Management—aimed at driving excellence across the bank’s operations.
Serving a customer base of over fourteen million, the bank continues to accelerate its digital transformation and Analytics journey in partnership with JMR Infotech. The current engagement builds on a previously successful deployment of the Financial Crime and Compliance Management solution, further reinforcing JMR Infotech’s position as a trusted technology partner for banks in the region.
The new project is expected to significantly enhance the bank’s capabilities in asset & liability management, improving margins by leveraging a state-of-the-art transfer pricing application and Profitability management. The solution will help the bank streamline its operations, gain better insights into financial performance, improve profitability, and ensure timely, accurate reporting to its leadership team and regulatory bodies.
“This engagement reflects our continued commitment to helping financial institutions unlock the full potential of data-driven decision-making,” said Jayafar Moidu, CEO of JMR Infotech. “By combining our deep domain expertise with Oracle’s powerful OFSAA platform, we’re enabling banks to achieve greater transparency, regulatory compliance, and strategic agility - all essential for thriving in today’s fast-evolving financial landscape.”
“As financial institutions look to balance compliance and profitability, the adoption of robust performance and risk analytics tools becomes indispensable,” said Suresha Ramachandra Iyer, President & Head – Enterprise Risk Analytics, JMR Infotech. “Our partnership with the bank underscores our proven ability to deliver measurable outcomes through Oracle Financial Services solutions, and we look forward to supporting their evolving risk and compliance goals.”
With a record of accomplishment of delivering more than 400 turnkey IT projects across 75+ countries, and a team of over 600 experts, JMR Infotech is one of Oracle’s earliest Platinum Partners globally in the BFSI space. The company continues to play a pivotal role in empowering financial institutions across the globe to modernize their core systems, embrace a digital-first strategy, and drive innovation at scale by adopting data-driven decision-making strategies. Leveraging its deep domain expertise in banking and financial services, JMR Infotech empowers institutions to implement cutting-edge digital platforms, harness the power of AI and advanced analytics, and reimagine operations for greater agility, compliance, and customer-centricity. From core modernization to regulatory transformation, JMR Infotech is enabling banks to lead with confidence in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.
About JMR Infotech
JMR Infotech is a premier IT solutions provider, specializing in Oracle suite of financial technology solutions. We continuously aspire to be the most trusted and respected global technology solutions and services provider. Our goal is to deliver transformative technology solutions that drive efficiency and growth for our clients. JMR Infotech’s innovative solutions empower organizations, streamline processes, and enhance productivity.
For more information about JMR Infotech and our services, please visit www.jmrinfotech.com.
Contact
Roshna Roopesh
+91 80 300 27700
jmrinfotech.com
