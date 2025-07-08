JMR Infotech Powers Risk and Performance Transformation for a Leading Bank in East Africa

JMR Infotech, a global leader in banking technology and digital transformation solutions and services, is chosen by one of Ethiopia’s top five banks for a comprehensive OFSAA Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) implementation. The engagement includes the licensing and implementation of key OFSAA EPM modules—Asset Liability Management (ALM), Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP), and Profitability Management—aimed at driving excellence across the bank’s operations.