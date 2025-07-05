TerraFlow Energy and Quino Energy Sign Agreement to Advance Organic Flow Battery Chemistry

TerraFlow Energy and Quino Energy signed a strategic agreement at IFBF 2025 to advance organic flow battery solutions. The partnership integrates Quino’s water-soluble quinone chemistry into TerraFlow’s LDUPS™ offering, delivering safe, long-duration storage without mined critical minerals. The collaboration targets AI data centers, industrial sites, and remote infrastructure with scalable, fire-safe energy resilience.