TerraFlow Energy and Quino Energy Sign Agreement to Advance Organic Flow Battery Chemistry
TerraFlow Energy and Quino Energy signed a strategic agreement at IFBF 2025 to advance organic flow battery solutions. The partnership integrates Quino’s water-soluble quinone chemistry into TerraFlow’s LDUPS™ offering, delivering safe, long-duration storage without mined critical minerals. The collaboration targets AI data centers, industrial sites, and remote infrastructure with scalable, fire-safe energy resilience.
Katy, TX, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TerraFlow Energy, a U.S.-based leader in long-duration energy storage, has signed a strategic agreement with Quino Energy to advance organic electrolyte chemistries for use in large-format flow battery solutions. The announcement was made during the International Flow Battery Forum (IFBF) in Vienna, where both companies participated alongside global storage leaders.
This collaboration will support TerraFlow’s next generation LDUPS™ (Long Duration Uninterruptible Power Supply) solutions, engineered for high-demand environments including AI data centers, industrial operations, and remote infrastructure. By integrating Quino’s patented, water-soluble quinone chemistry with TerraFlow’s large-format architecture, the partnership aims to deliver fire-safe, scalable storage that avoids reliance on mined critical minerals.
“Meeting the power demands of modern infrastructure requires a new class of storage,” said Ian Rock, Founder and CTO of TerraFlow Energy. “LDUPS™ was developed to condition loads, eliminate harmonics, and deliver uninterrupted power where it matters most. Partnering with Quino allows us to expand these capabilities using an innovative organic chemistry.”
“We’re excited to collaborate with TerraFlow to bring our chemistry into real-world deployment,” said Eugene Beh, CEO of Quino Energy. “Their focus on industrial-scale energy storage aligns perfectly with our mission to make flow batteries more scalable, accessible, and safe for a wide range of applications, all without any need for critical materials.”
The partnership will focus on chemistry-to-solution integration, manufacturing scale-up, and targeted deployment of organic LDUPS™ solutions across mission-critical applications.
About TerraFlow Energy
TerraFlow Energy designs and delivers long-duration energy storage solutions built to solve real-world power challenges. Based in Katy, Texas, the company’s LDUPS™ (Long Duration Uninterruptible Power Supply) solutions are engineered for scale, serviceability, and uptime using large-format tank architecture.
Built for demanding environments, LDUPS™ conditions power in real time, mitigates harmonics, and delivers long-duration storage without thermal risk.
From AI data centers to industrial microgrids and remote infrastructure, TerraFlow enables power resilience where failure isn’t an option. With U.S.-based manufacturing and a focus on high-cycle, grid-interactive performance, TerraFlow is redefining how mission-critical facilities stay online and in control.
Learn more at www.terraflowenergy.com.
TerraFlow Energy media inquiries:
media@terraflowenergy.com
About Quino Energy
Formed in 2021 and based in San Leandro, California, Quino Energy is a start-up company developing water-based flow batteries that store electrical energy in organic molecules called quinones, for commercial and grid applications. These batteries are predicted to enjoy a unique combination of low capital cost, true fire safety, rapid scalability, and local manufacturability. This is made possible by a number of technological breakthroughs, some of which were first discovered at Harvard University and later licensed by Quino Energy. Please visit quinoenergy.com for more details on the team and the technology.
Quino Energy media inquiries:
FischTank PR
quino@fischtankpr.com
