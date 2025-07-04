Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Highly Occupied Iowa Self Storage Facility
Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan are pleased to announce the successful sale of K&K Rent-A-Space, a high-occupancy self storage facility located in Prairie City, Iowa.
Minneapolis, MN, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan are pleased to announce the successful sale of K&K Rent-A-Space, a high-occupancy self storage facility located in Prairie City, Iowa. The transaction underscores continued demand for quality storage assets in growing Midwest communities.
K&K Rent-A-Space features 16,550 rentable square feet of all-steel, drive-up units and has maintained occupancy levels above 95%, reflecting its strong market position and operational performance. Situated just 20 miles east of Des Moines, the facility is ideally located along the growth corridor of the metro area.
The buyer, a locally based storage operator, plans to expand its presence across Iowa’s secondary markets. With room for additional development, the property offers immediate potential for scale and increased returns.
The transaction was facilitated by Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan, broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. The team represented the seller and sourced the buyer.
“This facility is a great example of a stable, well-run asset in an underserved market,” said Matt Haugen. “The new owner has a clear path to enhance value through both expansion and strategic rental rate management.”
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. The team can be reached at 612-790-3747.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
