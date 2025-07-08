Production Wraps on “Sign Your Name,” a New Short Film From The Performance Lab No 33
The Performance Lab No 33 (The Lab), in association with Kixx Records, has completed production on its latest entry, a short film titled "Sign Your Name" - a drama-romance written and produced by Tab Edwards, the producer of The Kingfish series.
Philadelphia, PA, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Starring Jordan Webber, Xavier Edwards, and Omar Long (reuniting after their performances in the critically-acclaimed “The Kingfish 2”), Sign Your Name follows the turbulent journey of a chart-topping recording artist at a personal and artistic crossroads.
"Artist X" (Xavier Edwards) skyrocketed to fame with a 14-million-selling debut album—but now, his label demands a carbon-copy follow-up. Determined to evolve, he fights for creative freedom, clashing with a music executive who sees his new sound as a commercial risk. The tension escalates when the label pressures him to end his relationship with fellow artist and label-mate "Cupcake" (Jordan Webber), forcing him to struggle with both love and career.
The film’s soundtrack features two new songs: "Stronger," a ballad performed by Webber, hailed as “Breathtaking!” by Moosic Entertainment; and a fresh remake of Terence Trent D’Arby’s 1987 classic "Sign Your Name," the film’s titular anthem.
Loosely inspired by the artistic struggles of Sananda Maitreya (formerly Terence Trent D’Arby), Sign Your Name is a poignant exploration of authenticity in the music industry.
A private screening will be held in late July/early August.
About The Performance Lab No 33 – Media: The Philadelphia-based firm is known for bold storytelling that blends original music and narrative. Past projects include the award-winning “The Kingfish” (pilot) and “The Kingfish 2.”
"Artist X" (Xavier Edwards) skyrocketed to fame with a 14-million-selling debut album—but now, his label demands a carbon-copy follow-up. Determined to evolve, he fights for creative freedom, clashing with a music executive who sees his new sound as a commercial risk. The tension escalates when the label pressures him to end his relationship with fellow artist and label-mate "Cupcake" (Jordan Webber), forcing him to struggle with both love and career.
The film’s soundtrack features two new songs: "Stronger," a ballad performed by Webber, hailed as “Breathtaking!” by Moosic Entertainment; and a fresh remake of Terence Trent D’Arby’s 1987 classic "Sign Your Name," the film’s titular anthem.
Loosely inspired by the artistic struggles of Sananda Maitreya (formerly Terence Trent D’Arby), Sign Your Name is a poignant exploration of authenticity in the music industry.
A private screening will be held in late July/early August.
About The Performance Lab No 33 – Media: The Philadelphia-based firm is known for bold storytelling that blends original music and narrative. Past projects include the award-winning “The Kingfish” (pilot) and “The Kingfish 2.”
Contact
The Performance Lab No 33 - Kixx RecordsContact
Carol Suber
856-248-0706
www.pennycupcake.com
info@thelab33.com
Carol Suber
856-248-0706
www.pennycupcake.com
info@thelab33.com
Categories