Coral Bay Recovery Launches “Operation Resilience” – A Lifeline for Veterans and First Responders
Pompano Beach, FL, July 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coral Bay Recovery is proud to announce the launch of Operation Resilience, a transformative new program dedicated to the mental health and recovery of our nation’s Veterans, Military Personnel, and First Responders.
Led by Justin Burns, Program Director and U.S. Navy Veteran, Operation Resilience is more than just a treatment program—it’s a mission. “This is personal,” says Burns. “We’ve built Operation Resilience to be a sanctuary of healing, strength, and purpose for those who’ve sacrificed so much for others. Our heroes deserve more than just care—they deserve a path forward, and that’s exactly what we’re here to provide.”
Operation Resilience is an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) offering both in-person and telehealth services, ensuring that no matter where our heroes are, support is within reach. The program is trauma-informed and evidence-based, offering a comprehensive suite of services including:
Individual, group, and family therapy
Substance use treatment and aftercare
Mental health counseling
Skill-building and reintegration support
Flexible telehealth options
“We’re honored to serve those who serve,” adds Scott Snader, Co-Founder and CFO. “By being in-network with the VA Community Care Network, Optum, and Tri-Care, we’re removing barriers and making it easier for Veterans and First Responders to access the care they need and deserve.” To learn more about Operation Resilience, visit www.coralbayrecovery.com or call 954-552-5100.
About Coral Bay Recovery
Located in Pompano Beach, Florida, Coral Bay Recovery is a leading intensive outpatient facility specializing in addiction and mental health treatment. With small group sizes and individualized care, Coral Bay offers separate programs for addiction and mental health, focusing on evidence-based practices, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management. Learn more at www.coralbayrecovery.com.
Contact
Coral Bay RecoveryContact
Mark Jacobson
954-552-5100
www.coralbayrecovery.com
