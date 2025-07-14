"Gender Inclusion at Work" by Amelia J. Michael to Launch July 2025 from Publish Your Purpose
Author and advocate Amelia J. Michael will release their new book, "Gender Inclusion at Work" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-161-2, 979-8-88797-162-9, 979-8-88797-163-6) on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Hartford, CT, July 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- It’s Never the Wrong Time to Do the Right Thing
Gender inclusion is under attack. DEI is being rolled back. Trans rights are being erased. Silence is no longer an option, but many allies feel unsure about where to start. This book is here to help.
Gender Inclusion at Work is a choose-your-own-adventure guide for leaders, HR professionals, and employees across industries who want to take meaningful action. The book starts with the essential foundations of how shifting workplace demographics, especially Gen Z, are changing expectations. It covers the business case for inclusion and the essential terminology to create a shared understanding, then equips readers with practical communication strategies to navigate conversations with thoughtfulness and respect.
From there, the book becomes a customizable resource, offering 10 department-specific chapters with targeted guidance: Leadership, Human Resources, Legal, IT, Marketing & Branding, Sales, Customer Support, Supply Chain & Procurement, Facilities Management, and Security Services. Each chapter addresses role-specific challenges and includes actionable checklists to help implement inclusive practices immediately.
The book also tackles one of the hardest parts of this work—overcoming resistance. Readers will learn strategies for managing pushback from leaders and external stakeholders, employees, and potential public backlash while reinforcing inclusion as a core organizational value.
Packed with real-world examples, practical tools, and a clear path forward, Gender Inclusion at Work is for anyone ready to turn intention into action—one person, one conversation, one department at a time.
Get your copy of Gender Inclusion at Work at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: http://genderinclusionatwork.com.
Amelia J. Michael is a consultant, speaker, and trainer with over 30 years of experience helping people navigate tough conversations and move through discomfort with confidence. They specialize in making complex ideas approachable and guiding organizations toward more inclusive workplaces.
A serial entrepreneur, Amelia has founded multiple businesses dedicated to inclusion and innovation. They owned an IT company before launching Aikotek, a consulting firm that bridges gender inclusion and workplace systems, primarily in the legal sector. They also founded Polycute.com, offering products that amplify LGBTQ+ identities and allyship. With experience spanning IT, legal, healthcare, mental health, and beyond, Amelia understands how different industries operate and how inclusion efforts fail when departments work in isolation. Their work breaks down these silos so real change can take root.
As a nonbinary person and a member of a gender-diverse family, Amelia brings both lived experience and strategic insight to their work. Their time as a crisis counselor shaped their belief that change happens when people feel safe enough to ask questions, challenge assumptions, and learn without fear of judgment. Whether training executives, advising HR teams, or equipping organizations with tools for lasting transformation, their work is rooted in curiosity, empathy, and practical solutions.
Amelia is also a parent, singer, meditator, yogi, and lifelong advocate for intersectional feminism. They live what they teach, continually stepping into discomfort and challenging themself to grow. Once terrified of singing and public speaking, they faced those fears and now front a band and speak nationwide—proof that facing discomfort moves us forward.
You can learn more about Amelia and their work at ameliajmichael.com or on LinkedIn @AmeliaJMichael.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Monday July 14th, 2025, 478 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$39.95 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-162-9
$49.95 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-161-2
$24.95 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-163-6
