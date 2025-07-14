"Gender Inclusion at Work" by Amelia J. Michael to Launch July 2025 from Publish Your Purpose

Author and advocate Amelia J. Michael will release their new book, "Gender Inclusion at Work" (Publish Your Purpose, 2025, ISBN 979-8-88797-161-2, 979-8-88797-162-9, 979-8-88797-163-6) on Monday, July 14, 2025.