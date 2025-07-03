Kansas City Premium Cabinets is Open for Business

Premium Cabinets, a nationwide network with 30+ locations, has opened its Kansas City showroom. Offering factory-finished 100% plywood cabinets, dovetail drawers, soft-close hardware, and interactive 3D design. Leveraging volume discounts from 28 vendors, Kansas City Premium Cabinets delivers affordable pricing, faster lead times, and increased home value. Showroom open Mon. - Fri. 10–6, and Sat. 11 - 3.