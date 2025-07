Blue Donut Studios Signs Elder Scrolls Star Wes Johnson for Horror VR Escape Game on Meta Quest

Portsmouth, United Kingdom, July 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Blue Donut Studios, an award-nominated UK independent game studio, today announced that acclaimed voice actor Wes Johnson — known for roles in The Elder Scrolls series including Sheogorath and Lucien Lachance — has joined the cast of its upcoming VR title Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR.The game, set in a twisted Victorian mansion filled with secrets and time-locked puzzles, casts Johnson as the Mad Professor, a mysterious and maniacal guide through the haunted library halls. His performance brings a theatrical edge to the immersive escape room-style gameplay designed exclusively for Meta Quest.Based on the studio’s cult tabletop game Horror in the Library, the VR adaptation transforms the original’s strategic mechanics into a narrative-driven horror puzzle experience. Players must solve cryptic clues, escape rotating rooms, and uncover the fate of the missing Lady Hermione Elderoy — all while surviving the horrors conjured by the Mad Professor’s warped experiments.Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR will launch a major Kickstarter campaign on August 20, 2025, with demo access available via Meta Quest’s App Lab. The board game version is already in retail distribution across the UK, EU, and USA.About Wes JohnsonWes Johnson is a celebrated voice actor best known for his iconic roles in The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Star Trek series. His involvement in Horror in the Library VR marks a new chapter in his storytelling legacy, blending theatrical performance with immersive technology.About Blue Donut StudiosBlue Donut Studios is a UK-based indie developer with a track record in board games, VR, and digital storytelling. The studio blends art, strategy, and emerging technology to create unique interactive experiences for global audiences.For press inquiries, interviews, or review codes, contact:Media RelationsBlue Donut Studiosinfo@bluedonutstudios.comwww.bluedonutstudios.com