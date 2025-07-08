HolyMic Launches Voice-First App That Lets Churches Livestream and Translate Sermons in 40+ Languages
Mobile platform auto-transcribes services, delivers real-time translation, and archives every broadcast for on-demand listening — all in one tap.
San Francisco, CA, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HolyMic today opened global access to its new voice-first Christian broadcasting application, a mobile service that lets churches livestream worship, publish audio sermons, and host testimony boards in real time.
HolyMic’s cloud-based system converts live sermons into on-screen transcriptions, translates audio into more than 40 languages, and automatically archives each broadcast for on-demand listening. “Many pastors tell us they struggle to reach younger believers who rarely sit through an hour-long video,” said founder Joseph Nwudu. “If a church can record a voice note on a phone, it can now put that message into the hands of a worldwide congregation in seconds.”
Why it matters
Roughly 2.4 billion people identify as Christian worldwide (Pew Research Center, 2022).
The Center for the Study of Global Christianity estimates there are more than 10 million local congregations.
Mobile audio remains one of the fastest-growing digital formats, with global podcast listening projected to surpass 500 million monthly users by 2027 (Statista, 2024).
Core capabilities
1. Live audio broadcasting with single-tap start; each stream is saved automatically for replay.
2. Instant transcription and booklet export for post-service study or sharing.
3. Real-time and archived translation into dozens of languages.
4. Segmented church channels for sermons, testimonies, youth messages, and mid-week devotionals.
5. Push and email notifications for new content or events.
6. Multi-branch management that links headquarters with regional campuses.
7. Voice boards where members can post testimonies and prayer requests.
The app follows a freemium model: basic broadcasting tools are free, while paid tiers unlock unlimited uploads, advanced analytics, and customizable alerts. Churches in North America, Africa, and Asia have already adopted the platform during a closed beta earlier this year.
“Our mission is to remove the technical and financial barriers that keep small ministries from being heard,” Nwudu added. “HolyMic is built to serve congregations of any size, in any language.”
Availability
Churches can register at https://holymic.us, and individual listeners can download the app or listen on https://holymic.com.
Media contact
Joseph Nwudu
hello@holymic.org | +1 717 667 8595
About HolyMic
HolyMic is a faith-technology startup developing audio tools that help churches share the Gospel in multiple languages. The company is headquartered in Dubai and operates as a subsidiary of Nehborly, Inc.
