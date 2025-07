Owner.One Launches Free Source of Wealth (SoWE) Template to Strengthen Intergenerational Wealth Transfer Strategies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Owner.One, the digital repository platform redefining wealth transfer through self-acting algorithms and blockchain-backed infrastructure, has officially released a free Source of Wealth (SoWE) template tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families.This exclusive template, now available for download at owner.one/toolkit/sowe-template, is designed to standardize wealth origin narratives and remove ambiguity in both family and institutional interactions.“The SoWE template is not just a form—it’s a legacy stabilizer,” said the Owner.One team. “It’s where logic meets legacy, and where trust begins.”A Strategic Template Built After Reviewing 1,000+ Global SamplesDeveloped after reviewing over 1,000 industry-standard SoWE formats, the Owner.One template reflects best practices from leading legal, banking, and fiduciary jurisdictions. It is already trusted by 823 wealth owners across 18 countries to articulate a coherent, audit-ready account of their capital origin.Why the SoWE Template Matters for Legacy PlanningUnlike technical compliance documents, a Source of Wealth narrative is one of the most emotionally sensitive and operationally critical files in any founder’s succession strategy.As Owner.One’s global Penguin Analytics report (2025 edition) reveals, 87.1% of heirs globally lack trust in external advisors after the founder’s death, citing conflicting stories, inaccessible records, and fragmented histories as key reasons.The template ensures that wealth owners:- Clearly articulate how, when, and where their capital was earned.- Document decision rationales for asset allocations, entity creations, and appointments.- Preempt family confusion and external disputes by delivering a single source of truth.Integrated Within a Secure Digital Repository – Not Just a Standalone FileBeyond download, the SoWE template is seamlessly integrated into the Owner.One platform, a next-generation wealth repository built for HNWIs and family offices.Once filled, users can:- Upload the completed SoWE to their private digital repository.- Assign viewing rights to heirs, co-founders, or legal agents.- Set custom self-acting algorithms that release the document only upon specific triggers (e.g., incapacity, death certification, legal notification).- Ensure legal, real-time delivery to family members and institutions with no manual intervention.This repository—powered by blockchain integrity and time-triggered smart contracts—preserves both control and confidentiality, solving what 59% of founders admit: “delaying access to key information due to lack of tools or trust” (Penguin Analytics, 2025).A First Step Toward Full Wealth Transfer InfrastructureThe SoWE template is the gateway to Owner.One’s full ecosystem complemented by:InterWill®: Dynamic, multi-event wills triggered by custom conditions.MyHub: A consolidated digital inventory of global assets, files, and proofs.Algorithmic Messaging: Auto-triggered disclosures and legal correspondence.This modular architecture empowers users to create a living, adaptive wealth transfer strategy—one that operates even when they no longer can.About Owner.OneOwner.One is a Dubai-based WealthTech company offering a next-generation digital repository for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and global families. With built-in algorithms, data integrity layers, and cross-jurisdictional tools, Owner.One helps clients take control of their succession strategies while protecting the emotional, legal, and financial continuity of their legacies.Download the TemplateTake the first step toward a secure and logic-driven wealth transition.Download the Source of Wealth Template Start structuring your legacy with Owner.One’s algorithmic repository.Media ContactSrbuhi AvetisyanMarketing Manager, Owner.Onesavetisian@owner.onehttps://owner.one