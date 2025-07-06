Owner.One Launches Free Source of Wealth (SoWE) Template to Strengthen Intergenerational Wealth Transfer Strategies
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Owner.One, the digital repository platform redefining wealth transfer through self-acting algorithms and blockchain-backed infrastructure, has officially released a free Source of Wealth (SoWE) template tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and their families.
This exclusive template, now available for download at owner.one/toolkit/sowe-template, is designed to standardize wealth origin narratives and remove ambiguity in both family and institutional interactions.
“The SoWE template is not just a form—it’s a legacy stabilizer,” said the Owner.One team. “It’s where logic meets legacy, and where trust begins.”
A Strategic Template Built After Reviewing 1,000+ Global Samples
Developed after reviewing over 1,000 industry-standard SoWE formats, the Owner.One template reflects best practices from leading legal, banking, and fiduciary jurisdictions. It is already trusted by 823 wealth owners across 18 countries to articulate a coherent, audit-ready account of their capital origin.
Why the SoWE Template Matters for Legacy Planning
Unlike technical compliance documents, a Source of Wealth narrative is one of the most emotionally sensitive and operationally critical files in any founder’s succession strategy.
As Owner.One’s global Penguin Analytics report (2025 edition) reveals, 87.1% of heirs globally lack trust in external advisors after the founder’s death, citing conflicting stories, inaccessible records, and fragmented histories as key reasons.
The template ensures that wealth owners:
- Clearly articulate how, when, and where their capital was earned.
- Document decision rationales for asset allocations, entity creations, and appointments.
- Preempt family confusion and external disputes by delivering a single source of truth.
Integrated Within a Secure Digital Repository – Not Just a Standalone File
Beyond download, the SoWE template is seamlessly integrated into the Owner.One platform, a next-generation wealth repository built for HNWIs and family offices.
Once filled, users can:
- Upload the completed SoWE to their private digital repository.
- Assign viewing rights to heirs, co-founders, or legal agents.
- Set custom self-acting algorithms that release the document only upon specific triggers (e.g., incapacity, death certification, legal notification).
- Ensure legal, real-time delivery to family members and institutions with no manual intervention.
This repository—powered by blockchain integrity and time-triggered smart contracts—preserves both control and confidentiality, solving what 59% of founders admit: “delaying access to key information due to lack of tools or trust” (Penguin Analytics, 2025).
A First Step Toward Full Wealth Transfer Infrastructure
The SoWE template is the gateway to Owner.One’s full ecosystem complemented by:
InterWill®: Dynamic, multi-event wills triggered by custom conditions.
MyHub: A consolidated digital inventory of global assets, files, and proofs.
Algorithmic Messaging: Auto-triggered disclosures and legal correspondence.
This modular architecture empowers users to create a living, adaptive wealth transfer strategy—one that operates even when they no longer can.
About Owner.One
Owner.One is a Dubai-based WealthTech company offering a next-generation digital repository for high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and global families. With built-in algorithms, data integrity layers, and cross-jurisdictional tools, Owner.One helps clients take control of their succession strategies while protecting the emotional, legal, and financial continuity of their legacies.
Download the Template
Take the first step toward a secure and logic-driven wealth transition.
Download the Source of Wealth Template Start structuring your legacy with Owner.One’s algorithmic repository.
Media Contact
Srbuhi Avetisyan
Marketing Manager, Owner.One
savetisian@owner.one
https://owner.one
Contact
