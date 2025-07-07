Jeanan Jackson’s Newly Released "I Shine" is a Delightful and Inspiring Children’s Book That Encourages Young Readers to Embrace Their God-Given Gifts
“I Shine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanan Jackson is an encouraging story introducing children to the unique gifts God has given them and how they can shine His light in the world.
Cypress, TX, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Shine”: a charming children’s book celebrating the unique talents God gives each of us. “I Shine” is the creation of published author, Jeanan Jackson, a member of Windwood Presbyterian Church in Houston, Texas, where she has been engaged in music and drama activities with elementary-age kids for many years. She writes poems, one-act plays, skits, and anything else the church asks of her in its mission to share the Gospel. She lives in Cypress with her husband, son, and an affable yellow Labrador retriever, and a mettlesome smoky gray kitten.
Jackson shares, “I Shine is a child’s introduction to the idea that God has given each of us unique talents which are meant to help share his light with the world. In whatever way, God has designed each of us to shine, it is all a part of his perfect plan.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanan Jackson’s new book features vibrant artwork created by Lillian Cowden, an artist who lives in New Orleans with her sister, her snake, a couple of cats, and three perfect dogs. Her illustrations were painted on recycled card stock with gouache.
Consumers can purchase “I Shine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Shine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
