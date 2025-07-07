Tim and Ronetta Cartwright’s Newly Released "God Bod: Watch Your Wait" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Growth and Disciplined Faith
“God Bod: Watch Your Wait” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Tim and Ronetta Cartwright is an empowering devotional that challenges readers to evaluate their spiritual health and embrace intentional growth through biblical principles and practical application.
Dover, DE, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Bod: Watch Your Wait”: a transformative devotional that invites readers to strengthen their spiritual walk through intentional reflection, accountability, and biblical discipline. “God Bod: Watch Your Wait” is the creation of published authors, Tim and Ronetta Cartwright, a Delaware-based couple with three children, who are passionate Christian adult educators dedicated to helping others grow in faith and apply biblical principles in daily life. Tim works as a realtor, guiding clients through the home-buying process, while Ronetta is a marketing communications adviser focused on impactful messaging. Together, they combine professional skills and spiritual ministry to inspire and equip believers of all ages.
Tim and Ronetta Cartwright share, “Are you waiting on God? Or is God waiting on you?
“In God Bod: Watch Your Wait, Tim and Ronetta Cartwright challenge you to examine your spiritual health and the disciplines shaping your walk with Christ. Through real-life testimony, biblical insight, and practical application, this book explores how what you take in—spiritually, mentally, and emotionally—affects your ability to grow, move forward, and fulfill your God-given purpose.
“Just like the body needs the right fuel, pruning, and discipline to thrive, so does your faith. God Bod: Watch Your Wait breaks it down into four key areas:
“Intake—What are you feeding your spirit?
Pruning—What needs to be cut away for growth?
Accountability—Who is holding you to the standard?
Discipline—How do you stay consistent in your faith journey?
“Blending biblical wisdom with practical strategies, God Bod: Watch Your Wait is your guide to breaking spiritual stagnation and stepping into a life of intentional faith. If you’re ready to stop waiting and start walking in obedience, this book is for you.
It’s time to strengthen your spiritual foundation one step at a time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim and Ronetta Cartwright’s new book delivers a relatable and motivating resource for readers at every stage of their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “God Bod: Watch Your Wait” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Bod: Watch Your Wait,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tim and Ronetta Cartwright share, “Are you waiting on God? Or is God waiting on you?
“In God Bod: Watch Your Wait, Tim and Ronetta Cartwright challenge you to examine your spiritual health and the disciplines shaping your walk with Christ. Through real-life testimony, biblical insight, and practical application, this book explores how what you take in—spiritually, mentally, and emotionally—affects your ability to grow, move forward, and fulfill your God-given purpose.
“Just like the body needs the right fuel, pruning, and discipline to thrive, so does your faith. God Bod: Watch Your Wait breaks it down into four key areas:
“Intake—What are you feeding your spirit?
Pruning—What needs to be cut away for growth?
Accountability—Who is holding you to the standard?
Discipline—How do you stay consistent in your faith journey?
“Blending biblical wisdom with practical strategies, God Bod: Watch Your Wait is your guide to breaking spiritual stagnation and stepping into a life of intentional faith. If you’re ready to stop waiting and start walking in obedience, this book is for you.
It’s time to strengthen your spiritual foundation one step at a time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim and Ronetta Cartwright’s new book delivers a relatable and motivating resource for readers at every stage of their spiritual journey.
Consumers can purchase “God Bod: Watch Your Wait” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Bod: Watch Your Wait,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories