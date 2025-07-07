Dr. Vern Curtis’s Newly Released “Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation” is a Compelling Spiritual Guide
“Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Vern Curtis is an inspiring message of hope, healing, and spiritual growth that reveals how forgiveness is essential to personal well-being and divine connection.
Tucson, AZ, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation”: a profound and practical guide to understanding the spiritual and emotional necessity of forgiveness. “Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation” is the creation of published author, Dr. Vern Curtis, a dedicated husband and father of three who is a Navy Vietnam era E6 Boatswain mate veteran worked construction before and after Navy. He received a GED in the Navy, taught upholstery nights, and earned an associate’s degree at Pike Peak Community College. Received a bachelor’s degree in organic chemistry at Cleveland Health Sciences College, Kansas City, Missouri; a doctorate in chiropractic at Cleveland Chiropractic College, Kansas City, Missouri; a bachelor’s in nutrition at Park College, Parkville, Missouri; and a certification as a lymphologist at the International Academy of Lymphology, Orem, Utah. He has been practicing chiropractic in Tucson Arizona for thirty-plus years.
Dr. Curtis shares, “We all need to understand things do not happen to us; things happen for us. Things happen for us to learn the lessons we need to learn. If you will look at the things that happen to us as a loving learning lesson, forgiveness becomes much easier. Forgiveness enables us to keep our hearts pure before YAHWEH (God). This is your best witness to draw people to YAHWEH (God).
“In Matthew 6:14–15, YAHSHUA (Jesus) makes it very clear that we must forgive to be forgiven. He says, 'For if you forgive men when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins' (Matthew 6:14–15).
“Forgiving is not condoning! It is releasing the other person and yourself so that you can both grow in faith and love. You do not have to condone the wrongdoing. You do have to forgive the doer of the wrong if you want to be healthy, happy, and free. After all, the doers will have to learn his or her own lesson for doing wrong to someone. We are to hate the sin and love the sinner.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Vern Curtis’s new book is a transformative resource for anyone struggling with bitterness, emotional pain, or spiritual stagnation. Through biblical teaching and personal insight, this work calls readers to a deeper, more freeing relationship with God through the act of true forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forgiveness: The Vehicle For The Road To Your Faith, Your Health, Your Future, Your Salvation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
