Keith Zack’s Newly Released "Putting Time in a Bottle" is a Heartfelt Novel Exploring Love, Loss, and Faith Through Life’s Unpredictable Journey
“Putting Time in a Bottle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith Zack is a touching romantic drama that explores young love tested by hardship, faith, and the search for meaning in life’s most pivotal moments.
Homer City, PA, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Putting Time in a Bottle”: a moving and emotionally rich story of love’s endurance through the trials of life. “Putting Time in a Bottle” is the creation of published author, Keith Zack, who enjoys practicing his Christian faith in marriage, fatherhood, and general life experiences in his home state of Pennsylvania.
Zack shares, “A captivating story of love and loss and trusting in God through life’s trials and triumphs, Putting Time in a Bottle traces the lives of young love facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles while their willingness to try brings about adventure and maturity.
“When Ben Barnett, a simple young man with traditional values from the Pacific Northwest, has a chance meeting with Jessica Miller, a southern belle rebelling against everything, he questions love at first sight. Will love blossom? Will love grow? Can love be destroyed? Find out! And answer the question, can time be put in a bottle?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith Zack’s new book is a poignant blend of romance and inspiration that will resonate with readers seeking stories grounded in faith, resilience, and the complexities of the human heart.
Consumers can purchase “Putting Time in a Bottle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putting Time in a Bottle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Zack shares, “A captivating story of love and loss and trusting in God through life’s trials and triumphs, Putting Time in a Bottle traces the lives of young love facing seemingly insurmountable obstacles while their willingness to try brings about adventure and maturity.
“When Ben Barnett, a simple young man with traditional values from the Pacific Northwest, has a chance meeting with Jessica Miller, a southern belle rebelling against everything, he questions love at first sight. Will love blossom? Will love grow? Can love be destroyed? Find out! And answer the question, can time be put in a bottle?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith Zack’s new book is a poignant blend of romance and inspiration that will resonate with readers seeking stories grounded in faith, resilience, and the complexities of the human heart.
Consumers can purchase “Putting Time in a Bottle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putting Time in a Bottle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories