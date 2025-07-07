Retired CNA Michael Paul Heart's Newly Released “Could You Push Me in the Toilet?” Is a Humorous and Heartfelt Look Into the Realities of Front-Line Caregiving
“Could You Push Me in the Toilet?: Stories from Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Personal Home Care” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Paul Heart, CNA (Retired) is a candid and often comical collection of over 325 real-life caregiving anecdotes that highlight the challenges, compassion, and humanity found in hands-on health care.
Des Moines, IA, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Could You Push Me in the Toilet?: Stories from Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Personal Home Care”: a vivid and touching memoir filled with humor, wisdom, and raw honesty. “Could You Push Me in the Toilet?: Stories from Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Personal Home Care” is the creation of published author, Michael Paul Heart, CNA (Retired), a retired healthcare professional with over forty years of experience, and a passionate amateur historian and Bible scholar. He has contributed numerous in-depth articles to Conservapedia under the username "Dataclarifier" between 2014 and 2020, covering topics in biblical chronology, theology, and historical analysis. His wide-ranging interests include cooking, fitness, martial arts, classic literature and film, Christian history, and science fiction. Residing in the Midwest with his elderly mother, this is his first published book.
“The retired author draws on more than forty years of personal experience to present a warmly human and sometimes hilarious mosaic of more than 325 anecdotal stories about the world of personal hands-on health care.
"The title is word-for-word a request by a particularly irritating and abrasive person who was so demanding no one wanted to interact with her. The stories include the little old man who accidentally rolled down a large double hill in his wheelchair and got tossed into a bush at the bottom and said he didn’t know what happened but said it was fun. Along the way are strewn scathing comments about incompetence, some useful details about caring for the elderly, and threats by demented individuals, like the terminally ill 'shotgun' man who told his innocent aide that as soon as he got out, he would come back and blow his head off with a ten-gauge shotgun! There are jokes; and the words of songs that were sung; and the tender touches of genuine affection for the elderly, the old, and the dying; and their expressions of appreciation for the care they were given.
"Through it all there emerges a portrait of the unsung courage and compassion of individuals confronted with the responsibility and challenge of personally caring for the most vulnerable and helpless of our citizens, in what has been called the front lines of health care.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CNA (Retired) Michael Paul Heart's new book offers an entertaining and insightful perspective on elder care, celebrating the resilience and compassion of caregivers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase “Could You Push Me in the Toilet?: Stories from Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Personal Home Care” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Could You Push Me in the Toilet?: Stories from Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Personal Home Care,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
