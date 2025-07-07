Michelle Madden’s Newly Released "A Week With Jesus" is a Reflective Guide That Challenges Believers to Deepen Their Walk with Christ Through Intentional Daily Living
“A Week With Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Madden is an inspiring spiritual resource that invites readers to evaluate their daily habits and priorities through the lens of Christ-centered living, encouraging a closer, more personal relationship with Jesus.
Taylorsville, UT, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Week With Jesus,” a compelling devotional-style book that urges readers to pause and consider what their lives might look like if Jesus were physically present with them each day, is the creation of published author, Michelle Madden.
Michelle Madden shares, “Would you do anything different if Jesus were your pastor? Would you be more diligent in the time you spend reading the Bible? In the time you spend praying? In your willingness to serve God or to just be obedient? How would you act if you spent more one-on-one time with Jesus? Would you be any different Living as a Christian can be challenging. In this modern world, there are many distractions that can derail you from living a godly life. Knowing how to live differently and knowing how to live by God’s standards become critical. God knows the different temptations and challenges that believers may face in day-to-day living. To help, God has given us practical directions and guidance in the Bible on how to live godly. But at the end of the day, how we approach each moment ultimately shows where we are in our spiritual walk with God. These day to day moments show our true character. This book will help you look at your actions and your life differently. It will hopefully help you understand how to be a godly Christian and how to be more like Jesus. And ultimately, how important it is for you to have a close personal relationship with Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Madden’s new book offers practical encouragement and thoughtful insights designed to guide readers toward spiritual maturity, self-examination, and Christlike living in a modern, often chaotic world.
Consumers can purchase “A Week With Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Week With Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
