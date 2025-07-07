Jerry Steele’s New Book, "Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Billy Goat Who Gains the Ability to Read Words Like a Human
Aston, PA, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jerry Steele, who resides in Pennsylvania with his wife, Janet, has completed his most recent book, “Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words”: a charming story of a billy goat who, after getting struck by lightning during a big storm, gains the ability to read words and help his fellow farm animals gain new information about the world.
“Billy Goat Danny discovers that he has a gift,” shares Steele. “It’s a gift that no other barn-yard animal has. Now he wants to share it with all of his barn-yard friends.
“But Ollie the Barn Owl, stands in his way. And everyone knows that Ollie is the smartest critter on the farm. Until now.
“Can Billy Goat Danny pass Ollie the Barn Owl’s test?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jerry Steele’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Danny’s journey to prove himself and his incredible new gift. With colorful artwork to help bring Steele’s story to life, “Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words” is a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Billy Goat Danny discovers that he has a gift,” shares Steele. “It’s a gift that no other barn-yard animal has. Now he wants to share it with all of his barn-yard friends.
“But Ollie the Barn Owl, stands in his way. And everyone knows that Ollie is the smartest critter on the farm. Until now.
“Can Billy Goat Danny pass Ollie the Barn Owl’s test?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jerry Steele’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Danny’s journey to prove himself and his incredible new gift. With colorful artwork to help bring Steele’s story to life, “Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words” is a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Billy Goat Danny Discovers Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories