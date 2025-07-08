P. Althea Chambers’s New Book, "Expressions from the Vale: A Collection of Poems," is a Series of Poems Exploring a Variety of Topics and Emotions from the Author’s Life
Ossining, NY, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author P. Althea Chambers, who is now retired after many years of service in the field of Education as a teacher, administrator, mentor and counsellor, among other positions, has completed her most recent book, “Expressions from the Vale: A Collection of Poems”: a heartfelt and engaging collection of poems that reflect upon a range of topics and observations from the author’s experiences.
“The pen is a very powerful medium through which deep thoughts and feelings can be expressed,” writes Chambers. “It will say what speaking cannot. It will convey emotions that somehow seem impossible to vocalize. This collection of poems reflects my feelings, moods and thoughts on various topics that the pen has allowed me to convey. It is hoped that the reader will find, within its pages, a spark to ignite his/her thoughts, and a flame to inspire his/her unique expressions.”
Published by Fulton Books, P. Althea Chambers’s book is a deeply personal and emotionally candid series that’s sure to resonate with fans of the poetry-genre, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Expressions from the Vale: A Collection of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
