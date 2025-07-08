Author Widz Stoops’s New Book, "Kalelana," is a Retelling of an Indonesian Folktale That Follows One Man’s Search for His Identity so He Can Live Meaningfully
Recent release “Kalelana” from Newman Springs Publishing author Widz Stoops is a gripping novel inspired by an Indonesian folktale that follows Kalelana, a brave man who is disheartened when he is not allowed to marry a princess as a lowly commoner. Desperate to have her hand, Kalelana sets out to discover his origins and the truth about his past.
New York, NY, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Widz Stoops, who was born in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is currently pursuing a career in a financial institution, has completed her new book, “Kalelana”: a riveting tale that follows one man’s journey to discover his true origins. The journey is full of unexpected events that take him by surprise.
“Kalelana, a handsome, mighty and brave man successfully saved the daughter of King of Galuga from the clutches of an evil genie,” writes Stoops. “The hope of marrying the beautiful princess, as a reward for his bravery, was within reach. But then, the King of Galuga broke his promise. He refused to let his daughter marry a man of unknown origin.
“That's when Kalelana’s determination began. He needed to know his true identity, his birthplace, his parents, his ancestors, and his origins. In his quest to trace his lineage, fragments of past memories started to emerge. Unfortunately, these memories only puzzled him even more.
“While wandering in the middle of the wildwood during his journey to find his own identity, Kalelana accidentally met Dayang Sumbi, a beautiful woman who lived alone in the wilderness. Love blossomed from their encounter. They fell deeply in love with each other. Without hesitation Kalelana proposed to her. However, a great secret was unveiled.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Widz Stoops’s engaging tale is adapted and reimagined by the author from an ancient Indonesian folktale she was often told by her mother while growing up. Expertly paced and full of excitement, “Kalelana” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can order “Kalelana” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in audiobook format.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
