Author Widz Stoops’s New Book, "Kalelana," is a Retelling of an Indonesian Folktale That Follows One Man’s Search for His Identity so He Can Live Meaningfully

Recent release “Kalelana” from Newman Springs Publishing author Widz Stoops is a gripping novel inspired by an Indonesian folktale that follows Kalelana, a brave man who is disheartened when he is not allowed to marry a princess as a lowly commoner. Desperate to have her hand, Kalelana sets out to discover his origins and the truth about his past.