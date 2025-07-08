Author Alana Lindberg Jolley’s New Book, "Beyond Names and Dates," is a Fascinating Exploration of the Ways in Which Anthropology Can Help Bring Family Histories to Life
Recent release “Beyond Names and Dates: Unveiling Family Histories Using Anthropology Strategies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alana Lindberg Jolley is a thought-provoking look at how having a better understanding of anthropological studies can help readers better understand their family histories, bringing their past to life in new and exciting ways.
Saint George, UT, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alana Lindberg Jolley, a loving mother of seven, as well as an anthropology professor and avid genealogy researcher, has completed her new book, “Beyond Names and Dates: Unveiling Family Histories Using Anthropology Strategies”: a unique and eye-opening look at the ways in which anthropology can lead to a wider understanding of one’s family history and the lives they would have led at any given place and moment in time.
“As a cultural anthropology professor and a passionate genealogist for several decades, I realized that anthropology research strategies could add much to any genealogical or family history project,” writes Jolley. “If you have wanted your ancestors to come to life, this book can lead you in all the right directions. Unlocking the past through better research (knowing what to look for) is possible.
“Cultural anthropology is a wide-ranging subject. It covers everything that human beings have ever encountered in their everyday lives. You can learn what your ancestors’ lives were all about. They did not live in a vacuum. They had the same struggles in their life that you have in yours. They had ambitions, setbacks, accomplishments, failures, health issues, and social and economic upheavals. They witnessed wars and catastrophic weather events. They had hopes and dreams when they left their homelands for better opportunities.
“Anthropology research strategies are literal road maps for delving into the past in an organized way. Writing a family history or finding a lost ancestor can be a transformative journey. This book can take you on that journey.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alana Lindberg Jolley’s engaging guide was inspired by the author’s own realization of how anthropology can help to tell family history stories of the past with much more meaning. Based upon the author’s own academic and personal research, “Beyond Names and Dates” is a vital resource for anyone seeking to gain new insights into where they and their families come from.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Beyond Names and Dates: Unveiling Family Histories Using Anthropology Strategies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Courses are available at itsallaboutculture.com, using “Beyond Names and Dates” as a textbook.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“As a cultural anthropology professor and a passionate genealogist for several decades, I realized that anthropology research strategies could add much to any genealogical or family history project,” writes Jolley. “If you have wanted your ancestors to come to life, this book can lead you in all the right directions. Unlocking the past through better research (knowing what to look for) is possible.
“Cultural anthropology is a wide-ranging subject. It covers everything that human beings have ever encountered in their everyday lives. You can learn what your ancestors’ lives were all about. They did not live in a vacuum. They had the same struggles in their life that you have in yours. They had ambitions, setbacks, accomplishments, failures, health issues, and social and economic upheavals. They witnessed wars and catastrophic weather events. They had hopes and dreams when they left their homelands for better opportunities.
“Anthropology research strategies are literal road maps for delving into the past in an organized way. Writing a family history or finding a lost ancestor can be a transformative journey. This book can take you on that journey.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alana Lindberg Jolley’s engaging guide was inspired by the author’s own realization of how anthropology can help to tell family history stories of the past with much more meaning. Based upon the author’s own academic and personal research, “Beyond Names and Dates” is a vital resource for anyone seeking to gain new insights into where they and their families come from.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Beyond Names and Dates: Unveiling Family Histories Using Anthropology Strategies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Courses are available at itsallaboutculture.com, using “Beyond Names and Dates” as a textbook.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories