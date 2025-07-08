Author Harley Justly’s New Book, "Journey of Estrangement," is a Powerful Memoir Exploring the Reasons for and Aftermath of a Person’s Choice to Cut Off Their Family

Recent release “Journey of Estrangement” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harley Justly is a stunning and heartfelt memoir that recounts the moment the author’s daughter chose to go no contact, and how the author began to navigate having an estranged daughter. Through sharing her story, Justly provides hope and clarity to those experiencing a similar situation in their own lives.