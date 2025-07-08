Author Harley Justly’s New Book, "Journey of Estrangement," is a Powerful Memoir Exploring the Reasons for and Aftermath of a Person’s Choice to Cut Off Their Family
Recent release “Journey of Estrangement” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harley Justly is a stunning and heartfelt memoir that recounts the moment the author’s daughter chose to go no contact, and how the author began to navigate having an estranged daughter. Through sharing her story, Justly provides hope and clarity to those experiencing a similar situation in their own lives.
New York, NY, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harley Justly, who holds a BA in human services and has worked as a bus driver, cosmetology teacher, and in group home management, has completed her new book, “Journey of Estrangement”: an eye-opening autobiographical account exploring the struggles, challenges, and search for understanding the author experienced in the wake of her daughter’s choice to cut off her family.
“Parenting is the single biggest, bravest job you will ever have. It is the most important job, one that takes a village to raise kids,” writes Justly.
“The main goal is to raise independent individuals who contribute their talents to the world, each with a unique purpose that nobody else can replicate. It is about using your wings and flying through life like a kite without someone holding onto the string.
“In these pages, you will be exposed to our why, how we got here, and the mystery of where we will go from here. You will walk through our forest with us and see our truth. You will see a little girl in a yellow sweatshirt muddling through the forest to find her truth. You will meet those she leaves behind and discover what their path taught them about loving someone just to set them free.
“You will see that, even though an ocean of tears will be shed, you can move forward with your life. You can grow, even if it’s without them in it.
“If you are the one who has left the family, you, too, are brave. I see you. I see that you did the biggest thing in your life. This is for you as well, as I unpack my baggage, exposing your why. But it’s not just about the why, is it? It’s about where you go from here, where you leave your mark on society and on all those you meet. It’s about the trauma you carry with you to your next step. It’s about the satisfaction of saying, ‘I did it on my own.’ It’s about survival.
“It’s about being free—free from what has held you hostage, even though it was your loved one who did it. Come out into the light so we can see you, love you, and rejoice in your success. You are doing what we thought you couldn’t. We need to see your light as you navigate this big world without us.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Harley Justly’s thought-provoking account is sure to resonate with anyone who has gone through the experience of family estrangement, offering clarity and understanding of why these things happen, as well as a sense of hope for reconciliation and connection in the future.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Journey of Estrangement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
Contact
