Author J. Don Armstrong’s New Book, "The Ten Second Cry," is a Poignant Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Incredible Life Journey with His Loving Soulmate
Recent release “The Ten Second Cry” from Covenant Books author J. Don Armstrong is a heartfelt autobiographical account that invites readers to experience the beautiful relationship the author shared with his wife. From their initial meeting to their final parting, “The Ten Second City” is a stirring tale that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Payson, UT, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J. Don Armstrong, who was raised in a small southern Utah town, where he loved working in hayfields, riding horses, and rodeos, has completed his new book, “The Ten Second Cry”: a compelling look at the beautiful life shared between the author and his wife.
“Take a journey alongside a man who found the love of his life as they navigated the fun times and the sad times,” writes Armstrong. “Then when the journey comes to spilt in the road, one is left behind with a broken heart and has to learn to navigate the new road alone. When that happens, it is okay to cry.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. Don Armstrong’s new book is an enthralling account that serves as a tribute to an incredible love shared between two people, and the enduring impact that love can have even after losing someone. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Ten Second Cry” will leave readers spellbound, inviting them to share in the triumphs and joys that made the author’s marriage truly one of a kind.
Readers can purchase “The Ten Second Cry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
