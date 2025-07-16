Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Attica, MI on August 23, 2025
Temple Grandin is one of the most respected individuals in the world with autism. She earned a PhD in Animal Science and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. She has written several bestsellers, including "Thinking in Pictures," and "Animals in Translation." She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of people to understand how to support individuals with autism. She is one of the most celebrated and effective animal advocates on the planet.
Attica, MI, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals shines through in this conference which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: "The Grandin Papers."
Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science.
From raising a calf for FFA to designing systems worldwide, you will get the benefit of over 50 years of experience in the world of animal welfare.
You will learn:
- The importance of environmental enrichment for pigs.
- Effective horse training techniques.
- How animals perceive novel objects.
- The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants.
- How to best prepare animals for the slaughter process.
