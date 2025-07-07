Author B.J. Carrington’s New Book "Sara Barton" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Woman’s Journey to Make the Best of Her Life Despite Her Early Circumstances
Recent release “Sara Barton” from Covenant Books author B.J. Carrington is a thought-provoking novel that centers around Sara, a young enterprising woman with hopes and dreams for her future. Despite the challenges and roadblocks that she faces along the way, Sara sets out to achieve her goals, determined to succeed no matter what.
Cedar Bluff, AL, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- B.J. Carrington, who began writing following her retirement as well as the passing of her husband, has completed her new book, “Sara Barton”: a heartfelt and engaging story of one woman’s journey to build a life of her own design.
In “Sara Barton,” readers are introduced to the titular heroine Sara, who was a young child left on her own to face unimaginable hardships and circumstances at a young age. Determined to make the best of her life, Sara sets out to accomplish her dreams and, despite not happening overnight, Sara never gives up on or loses sight of what she truly wants.
Carrington begins her tale, “It was springtime in Miami, and a warm breeze blew through the gardens and carried a fragrance that smelled of lavender and magnolia. As Sara sat by the window, watching the sun as it went down over the water, she reflected on her life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B.J. Carrington’s new book will take readers on a powerful journey of determination and self-actualization as they follow Sara's tale of strength and resilience. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sara Barton” is sure to resonate with anyone who has dreamed of a better life for themselves, leaving a lasting impression of hope long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Sara Barton” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
