Author B.J. Carrington’s New Book "Sara Barton" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Young Woman’s Journey to Make the Best of Her Life Despite Her Early Circumstances

Recent release “Sara Barton” from Covenant Books author B.J. Carrington is a thought-provoking novel that centers around Sara, a young enterprising woman with hopes and dreams for her future. Despite the challenges and roadblocks that she faces along the way, Sara sets out to achieve her goals, determined to succeed no matter what.