Author Kathleen Lamb, MD’s New Book, “Hope: The Newest Star,” Follows a Bright New Star Who Refuses to Give Up on Mankind and Believes There is Hope in the World
Recent release “Hope: The Newest Star” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Lamb, MD is a charming tale that centers around a new star who, unlike the elder stars, refuses to give up on humans despite the strife on Earth. But when a special baby is born, the new star shines brightly over him, guiding humans to his birthplace where they can find hope for the future.
Wexford, PA, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Lamb, MD, a pediatrician, wife, mother, and homemaker, has completed her new book, “Hope: The Newest Star”: a stirring tale of a young star who refuses to give up hope for the world, and shines brightly over a very special baby born in Bethlehem in order to guide others to him.
A native of the Penn Hills area just outside of Pittsburgh, author Kathleen Lamb, MD, has over forty years of experience in her medical specialty. She loves the practice of medicine and was chosen as the top-rated pediatrician in Cranberry Township, Butler County. She lives in Wexford, Pennsylvania with her physician husband, Michael, where they raised their four children. They have been blessed with six grandchildren. Dr. Kathleen Lamb and Dr. Michael Lamb were chairpersons of the Special Needs Committee at their church for several years.
“A new star is born,” writes Dr. Lamb. “It is one that sees the reality and importance of hope in a troubled world. There has always been war, bigotry, hatred, and poverty in human history. It doesn’t seem fair and is difficult to understand in a sensible way. That’s exactly where the promise of a world experiencing a new hope finds its direction. Hope will be needed by all as we find our way throughout our earthly journey. This book is just a reminder that there is always hope!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen Lamb, MD’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to contribute to children’s literature after cherishing the time spent reading and sharing stories with her patients, children, and grandchildren. With colorful artwork and a beautiful message, “Hope: The Newest Star” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to always hold hope deep within them for a brighter future.
Readers can purchase “Hope: The Newest Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
