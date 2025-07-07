Author Kathleen Lamb, MD’s New Book, “Hope: The Newest Star,” Follows a Bright New Star Who Refuses to Give Up on Mankind and Believes There is Hope in the World

Recent release “Hope: The Newest Star” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Lamb, MD is a charming tale that centers around a new star who, unlike the elder stars, refuses to give up on humans despite the strife on Earth. But when a special baby is born, the new star shines brightly over him, guiding humans to his birthplace where they can find hope for the future.