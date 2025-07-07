Author Angie Austin’s New Book, "Web of Gold," is a Beautiful and Poignant Assortment of Poems That Documents the Author’s Experiences of Loss, Love, Family, and Faith
Recent release “Web of Gold” from Covenant Books author Angie Austin is a riveting memoir that utilizes the author’s incredible gift of prose to share her life’s story, revealing how her faith in God has helped her to face the various highs and lows that have come to define her and her family’s journey.
New York, NY, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angie Austin, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a native of Nashville, Tennessee, who has always enjoyed writing poetry, has completed her new book, “Web of Gold”: a heartfelt collection of poems that takes readers on a stirring journey through the author’s life experiences, exploring how her faith has helped to guide her through countless trials and triumphs.
In “Web of Gold,” author Angie Austin shares her love of nature and her faith in her God with a collection of poetry that together shares a lifetime of heartfelt emotions. Experience through each page how she holds on to her gift of coping with forever ups and downs, using poetic words to carry her into the rough seas when stress prevails or into calm waters, often to just share the blessings that came her way or perhaps the simple joy of being alive.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angie Austin’s new book will captivate readers as they are filled with intense feelings such as love, fear, heartbreak, regret, thankfulness, joy, playful imagination, beauty, and so much more. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Web of Gold” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers can purchase “Web of Gold” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories