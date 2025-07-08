Author Robert L. Maxwell’s New Book, "Heaven's New Universe," is a Fascinating Novel That Imagines a New Universe Created by God Using the Souls in Heaven
Recent release “Heaven's New Universe” from Covenant Books author Robert L. Maxwell is a thought-provoking and compelling science fiction novel that explores a new universe developed by God through utilizing the souls of those who have gone on to heaven in the afterlife, reimagining paradise as an alternate universe to the current plane of existence.
Shoreline, WA, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert L. Maxwell, a WWII veteran who holds a lifelong passion for science, has completed his new book, “Heaven's New Universe”: a unique tale that blends together ancient mythology, speculative science, and spiritual philosophy to explore a new universe crafted by God from the souls in heaven.
After serving in the US Navy, where he was taught how to repair radios, radar and sonar receivers, and transmitters, author Robert L. Maxwell attended the University of Washington and the University of Southern California, where he received a Master of Science in electrical engineering. He then worked for thirty-eight years in the aircraft industry, where he helped develop the Flight Programmer for NASA’s Lunar Orbiter spacecraft that photographed most of the moon’s surface. He then helped develop computer systems for commercial aircraft. Now retired, Maxwell enjoys spending his time studying religion, archaeology, and astronomy.
“The word heaven is used because that is where most of the book’s actions and characters come from,” writes Maxwell. “It is written using other gods from previous ancient authors and to govern fifty universes of this book. It provides a timeline of the development of our universe before the big bang.
“This is a science fiction story about universes and how God uses his souls that have gone to heaven to help him develop a new universe.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert L. Maxwell’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s love of science fiction stories, as well as his research on religion and various fictional gods. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative speculation and world-building, “Heaven’s New Universe” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Heaven's New Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
