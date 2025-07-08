Author Robert L. Maxwell’s New Book, "Heaven's New Universe," is a Fascinating Novel That Imagines a New Universe Created by God Using the Souls in Heaven

Recent release “Heaven's New Universe” from Covenant Books author Robert L. Maxwell is a thought-provoking and compelling science fiction novel that explores a new universe developed by God through utilizing the souls of those who have gone on to heaven in the afterlife, reimagining paradise as an alternate universe to the current plane of existence.