Author Rick Strouse’s New Book, "The Dirt in My Hole," is a Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey from Addiction to Recovery Through God’s Guidance
Recent release “The Dirt in My Hole: My Journey to Recovery” from Covenant Books author Rick Strouse is a powerful and stirring autobiographical account that follows the author’s experiences with addiction, and how he found himself on the path to reclaiming his life with the help of those around him and his renewed faith in God.
Newport News, VA, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rick Strouse, a loving husband, father, and US Navy veteran who enjoys humorous poems, baseball, attending church, and spending time with family, has completed his new book, “The Dirt in My Hole: My Journey to Recovery”: a poignant and enduring memoir that centers around the author’s battle with addiction, and how he found a way to overcome such struggles through God’s glory and the love and help of others in his life.
“Every person has holes to be filled in their life,” writes Strouse. “Some holes are small, while others may seem cavernous. The dirt we use to fill these holes determines which path our life travels on. This is my story and the way God guided me to recovery.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rick Strouse’s new book is a potent and eye-opening account that will leave readers captivated with each turn of the page as the author bears his very soul, and the real demons he faced along his way to freedom. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Strouse shares his story in the hope that others who have faced addiction will stand in the light and embrace their own path to recovery.
Readers can purchase “The Dirt in My Hole: My Journey to Recovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
