Author Rick Strouse’s New Book, "The Dirt in My Hole," is a Compelling Memoir That Recounts the Author’s Journey from Addiction to Recovery Through God’s Guidance

Recent release “The Dirt in My Hole: My Journey to Recovery” from Covenant Books author Rick Strouse is a powerful and stirring autobiographical account that follows the author’s experiences with addiction, and how he found himself on the path to reclaiming his life with the help of those around him and his renewed faith in God.