Author Loreda Miller’s New Book, “Morrie the Mudpuppy Who Wanted To Be Extraordinary,” Centers Around a Salamander Who Learns the Importance of Being Himself
Recent release “Morrie the Mudpuppy Who Wanted To Be Extraordinary” from Page Publishing author Loreda Miller is a charming tale that follows Morrie, a salamander who meets all sorts of different animals on a hike one day, and longs to be just like them. But when he returns home, his mother helps him realize that being himself is the most extraordinary thing one can do.
Goodyear, AZ, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loreda Miller, who retired from public education where she worked as a biology teacher, principal, and superintendent, has completed her new book, “Morrie the Mudpuppy Who Wanted To Be Extraordinary”: a stirring tale of a salamander who learns a valuable lesson about the importance of being oneself and not comparing oneself to others.
“Morrie is an ordinary young salamander who longs to feel extraordinary,” writes Miller. “When he goes on a hiking adventure through his neighborhood, he uses his imagination to transform into the extraordinary animals he meets along the way. But when his own mother doesn’t recognize him, Morrie decides to be himself again and discovers that salamanders are extraordinary too.
“This make-believe, read-aloud story introduces children not only to the power of imagination but also to the anatomy of several animal species and the functions of their anatomical wonders. What is it that makes salamanders extraordinary?”
Published by Page Publishing, Loreda Miller’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s passion for convincing those around her that they are better off as they are and not pretending to be otherwise. With colorful artwork to help bring Miller’s tale to life, “Morrie the Mudpuppy Who Wanted To Be Extraordinary” is a heartfelt tale that is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging them to be themselves and have confidence in who they are.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Morrie the Mudpuppy Who Wanted To Be Extraordinary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
