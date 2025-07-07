Author Loreda Miller’s New Book, “Morrie the Mudpuppy Who Wanted To Be Extraordinary,” Centers Around a Salamander Who Learns the Importance of Being Himself

Recent release “Morrie the Mudpuppy Who Wanted To Be Extraordinary” from Page Publishing author Loreda Miller is a charming tale that follows Morrie, a salamander who meets all sorts of different animals on a hike one day, and longs to be just like them. But when he returns home, his mother helps him realize that being himself is the most extraordinary thing one can do.