Author Miss Garner’s New Book, “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay,” Follows a Group of Young Heroes Who Find Themselves Transformed by the Legendary Excalibur

Recent release “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay” from Page Publishing author Miss Garner is a riveting tale that centers around a band of young friends whose lives are forever changed when the legendary Excalibur imbues them all with special powers. Now hailed as superheroes, they must wield their powers for good or risk becoming corrupted.