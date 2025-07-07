Author Miss Garner’s New Book, “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay,” Follows a Group of Young Heroes Who Find Themselves Transformed by the Legendary Excalibur
Recent release “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay” from Page Publishing author Miss Garner is a riveting tale that centers around a band of young friends whose lives are forever changed when the legendary Excalibur imbues them all with special powers. Now hailed as superheroes, they must wield their powers for good or risk becoming corrupted.
New York, NY, July 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Miss Garner has completed her new book, “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay”: a riveting tale formatted as a screenplay that follows a group of superheroes who have become blessed by Excalibur to wield exceptional power.
“Our young superheroes, self-proclaimed 'the CAC,' have been transformed into massive males with the statures reminiscent of warriors from medieval times,” shares Miss Garner. “Being blessed with the strength to wield a ten-pound sword was just the beginning of our young heroes’ powers. Excalibur endowed each of the CAC with a multitude of strange powers. At least that is the claim to fame of these three childish nerds. Maybe this was all just a well-rehearsed case of childhood imagination. I suppose we will have to decide for ourselves.”
“These three teenagers believe themselves to be blessed with superhero-type powers. Powers bestowed upon these imaginative young men by the one and only sword: 'Excalibur.' Excalibur passed down from King Arthur to the brave knight Lancelot. After generations of inheritances, the priceless Excalibur somehow ended up buried in a tomb in 'small-town' Utah.”
Published by Page Publishing, Miss Garner’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on the CAC’s adventures to save the day while learning how to master their new abilities. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Our young superheroes, self-proclaimed 'the CAC,' have been transformed into massive males with the statures reminiscent of warriors from medieval times,” shares Miss Garner. “Being blessed with the strength to wield a ten-pound sword was just the beginning of our young heroes’ powers. Excalibur endowed each of the CAC with a multitude of strange powers. At least that is the claim to fame of these three childish nerds. Maybe this was all just a well-rehearsed case of childhood imagination. I suppose we will have to decide for ourselves.”
“These three teenagers believe themselves to be blessed with superhero-type powers. Powers bestowed upon these imaginative young men by the one and only sword: 'Excalibur.' Excalibur passed down from King Arthur to the brave knight Lancelot. After generations of inheritances, the priceless Excalibur somehow ended up buried in a tomb in 'small-town' Utah.”
Published by Page Publishing, Miss Garner’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on the CAC’s adventures to save the day while learning how to master their new abilities. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Stupor Heroes: A Screenplay” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories