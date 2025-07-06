Zenius Corporation Releases Strategic Assessment Model to Transform Grants Performance Across Public Agencies
Leesburg, VA, July 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zenius Corporation, a leading provider of digital transformation and consulting services for government and nonprofit sectors, proudly announces the release of its newest white paper: Zenius GMA – A Strategic Assessment for Grants Excellence. This release marks a pivotal step in helping agencies rapidly identify gaps, benchmark maturity, and build a clear roadmap toward grants modernization.
Amid growing regulatory pressure and complexity in public funding, Zenius introduces Grants Management Assessment (GMA)—a fast, structured discovery engagement that gives organizations a high-value diagnostic with minimal operational disruption. This strategic assessment also serves as the launchpad into Zenius’ broader Grants Managed Services (GMS) model—enabling smarter investments, faster improvements, and better outcomes.
“Many agencies are navigating grants with outdated processes and unclear baselines,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius Corporation. “Zenius GMA helps leaders pinpoint where their operations stand today and builds the bridge to where they need to go tomorrow.”
An Actionable First Step Toward Grants Modernization
Unlike traditional consulting assessments, Zenius GMA is an interactive, half-day workshop designed to evaluate performance across seven key grants domains—from application planning to post-award compliance. The process yields a comprehensive maturity scorecard, visual dashboard, and prioritized improvement roadmap aligned to federal best practices, including 2 CFR 200.
Key features of GMA:
· - Facilitated stakeholder workshop
· - Comprehensive maturity scoring across multiple domains
· - Actionable roadmap and recommendations
· - Benchmarking against 2 CFR 200 and federal best practices
Whether managing federal passthroughs, subawards, or complex reporting requirements, agencies emerge from the GMA with clarity, confidence, and actionable next steps.
Designed to Scale and Adapt
Zenius GMA is built to scale across agency sizes and grant program types. Each assessment is tailored to client needs, ensuring insights are relevant, achievable, and aligned with internal capacity and external compliance mandates. It also equips Zenius to customize its full-service GMS offering more precisely.
“This is not just an evaluation—it’s a launchpad for sustainable grants success,” Amitabh added.
Contact Information
Contact: grants@zeniuscorp.com
Website: www.zeniuscorp.com
Phone: (855)-ZENIUSC (936-4872)
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zenius-corporation
About Zenius Corporation
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius Corporation helps organizations transform their visions into practical, innovative solutions that improve performance and outcomes. From grants modernization to emerging technologies, Zenius delivers measurable results across mission-critical domains for federal, state, and local clients.
