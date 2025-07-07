Author Robert Williams Jr.’s New Book, "From Poverty to the Pentagon," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author from Humble Beginnings to Serving as a Naval Officer

Recent release “From Poverty to the Pentagon” from Page Publishing author Robert Williams Jr. is a poignant account that chronicles the author’s journey from childhood poverty to earning a college degree and serving as an officer in the Navy. Deeply personal and candid, “From Poverty to the Pentagon” is a powerful testament to the inner strength and resilience of the human spirit.