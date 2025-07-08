Author James Warren Avery’s New Book, "Granddad's Groaners," is a Collection of Puns, One-Linkers, and Other Gaffes That Are Sure to Leave Readers in Stitches
Recent release “Granddad's Groaners: (A collection of Puns, One-liners, Comebacks, Quips, Gaffes, Wisecracks, Observations and Gotchas)” from Page Publishing author James Warren Avery is a riveting series of jokes that promises to provide readers with laughter and hilarious insights with each turn of the page.
Pinetop, AZ, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Warren Avery, a loving father and grandfather who lives with his wife, Candice, in the mountains of Northern Arizona, has completed his new book, “Granddad's Groaners: (A collection of Puns, One-liners, Comebacks, Quips, Gaffes, Wisecracks, Observations and Gotchas)”: an uproarious assortment of jokes designed to delight readers of all ages.
Now retired, author James Warren Avery’s experience includes selling large computer systems to Fortune 200 companies, being the director of operations for a bicycle company, corporate headhunter, and owning several companies. To stay busy the author volunteers with the Pinetop/Lakeside Police Department, as well as with the local hospital in the Cancer Center, offering a caring ear along with warm blankets; refreshments; and his plethora of jokes, puns, and one-liners. Avery is also on the board of directors for a nonprofit organization.
“Ever had milk come out your nose when you hear something funny…well, ‘Granddad’s Groaners’ falls within that category,” writes Avery. “Wait till the moment someone takes a drink of milk and use one of these dad jokes, puns, or one-liners. This book is intended to provide some confusion and humor that can be shared with everyone.
“The confusion comes when you pick up the book, you will notice the front and back are the same; no matter which way you pick up the book will be correct. This is done intentionally as ‘Granddad’s Groaners’ will probably not be read in the entirety but browsed whenever you need a quick pick me up. After all, isn’t that what life is all about; whichever way you go, it’s always forward.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Warren Avery’s engaging series provides readers with jokes that can be shared over the dinner table, sitting around during family gatherings, breaking the ice for conversation, and just for personal enjoyment. With over two thousand jokes and puns, “Granddad’s Groaners” offers readers a great repertoire of fun for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Granddad's Groaners: (A collection of Puns, One-liners, Comebacks, Quips, Gaffes, Wisecracks, Observations and Gotchas)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
