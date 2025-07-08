Author James Warren Avery’s New Book, "Granddad's Groaners," is a Collection of Puns, One-Linkers, and Other Gaffes That Are Sure to Leave Readers in Stitches

Recent release “Granddad's Groaners: (A collection of Puns, One-liners, Comebacks, Quips, Gaffes, Wisecracks, Observations and Gotchas)” from Page Publishing author James Warren Avery is a riveting series of jokes that promises to provide readers with laughter and hilarious insights with each turn of the page.