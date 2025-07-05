Future Horizons Announces “The Grandin Papers” Featuring Dr. Temple Grandin in the DFW Airport Area on September 10, 2025

Temple Grandin, a pioneering scientist, bestselling author, and autism advocate, earned a PhD in Animal Science and teaches at Colorado State University. She shares her story nationwide. Featured in major media, she was named one of TIME's 100 most influential people. Her life inspired the Emmy-winning HBO film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.