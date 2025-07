Future Horizons Announces “The Grandin Papers” Featuring Dr. Temple Grandin in the DFW Airport Area on September 10, 2025

Arlington, TX, July 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Grandin is renowned for revolutionizing our understanding of animal behavior. With over 50 years of firsthand experience, her insights take center stage at this conference—named after her acclaimed book, "The Grandin Papers."Dr. Grandin’s scientific expertise, combined with her unique perspective as a person with autism, has made her one of the most influential voices in animal science. From raising an FFA calf to designing livestock systems now used worldwide, her career embodies a lifelong dedication to animal welfare.Conference highlights include:· The value of environmental enrichment for pigs· Effective techniques for training horses· How animals interpret unfamiliar objects· The most humane stunning methods for cattle and pigs· Best practices for preparing animals for slaughter