California Coast Credit Union Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™
San Diego, CA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Cal Coast. This year, 86% of employees said Cal Coast is a great place to work, 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
Todd Lane, Cal Coast President and CEO, said, “Being recognized as a great place to work—especially by our own employees—is one of the most meaningful honors we could receive. It speaks to the culture we've built together, grounded in respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to growth. I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the environment we’ve all worked so hard to create.”
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Cal Coast stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.calcoastcu.org/about-us/careers.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 27 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, or Imperial County can become a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
About Great Place To Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
