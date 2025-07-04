Smart City, Smart People, Smart Planet: Transforming Global Supply Chain Culture
The 13th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
Los Angeles, CA, July 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute invites you to the 13th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit on August 14 & 15, 2025, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the top supply chain events in the country, this two-day summit will bring together visionary thought leaders, senior executives from Fortune 500 companies, and innovators committed to shaping the future of global supply chains.
With this year's theme, "Smart City, Smart People, Smart Planet: Transforming Global Supply Chain Culture," the 13th GSC Summit will explore advanced technologies and sustainability in driving meaningful change across the industry. Attendees will engage in dynamic panel sessions, gain invaluable insights into evolving trends, and connect with key players in the supply chain field.
Featured Keynote Speakers include Sanjay Shah, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Starbucks, Bank of America's Head of Global Economics Research, Claudio Irigoyen, Gene Seroka, Executive Director of Port of Los Angeles, and Dr. Noel Hacegaba, Chief Operating Officer of Port of Long Beach. From groundbreaking strategies to port outlooks on the West Coast, the 13th GSC Summit is a great platform to address the challenges and opportunities shaping today's supply chain landscape.
Network with top executives, influential thought leaders, and supply chain experts, gain actionable insights into cutting-edge technologies and strategies and explore how sustainability and innovative solutions are transforming the industry.
The 13th GSC Summit celebrates excellence in the global supply chain industry with its renowned Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Awards. These prestigious awards highlight visionary leaders and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to advancing and transforming the supply chain industry.
The 13th GSC Summit is supported by our valued industry partners.
Title Sponsors:
Port of Los Angeles
Port of Long Beach
Niagara Water
Xebec Realty
Diamond Sponsors:
Bank of America
Freight Right
Maersk
Plug and Play
City of Long Beach
Silver Sponsors:
Advatix
BestBay
NNR
Pluto7
Rohlig
Sunstone Management, Inc.
The Pasha Group
World Trade Center Long Beach
Friends & Supporters:
Planet Security Inc.
USC Credit Union
USC Hotel
Walmart
For more information, visit: globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com
Contact
Marvi-Anne Epstein
626-429-3263
uscsupplychain.com
Categories