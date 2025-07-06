New App “Shootsolo” Lets Solo Content Creators Film Hands-Free with Voice Control & AI
A new voice-controlled video camera app and AI-powered filming assistant is here.
Beirut, Lebanon, July 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new app called Shootsolo is redefining how solo content creators film themselves — no crew, no hands, just voice. It’s a voice-controlled video camera app and AI-powered filming assistant that lets creators record videos completely hands-free using simple voice commands.
With commands like “Start Recording” and “Stop Recording,” users can control the camera without touching their phone. After each take, the app asks whether to save or discard the clip — saving time, storage, and keeping only the best footage.
Whether you're filming for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, podcasts, business content, or just for fun, Shootsolo removes the hassle of filming alone.
“I created Shootsolo because I was tired of the hassles of filming alone — running back and forth to the phone and sorting through dozens of clips to find the good ones. Shootsolo solves all that,” says Karim Muhtar. “It’s designed by a content creator, for content creators… practical, easy, and efficient.”
Who It’s For
Solo content creators, YouTubers, TikTokers, Instagrammers, influencers, podcasters, educators, coaches, business professionals, entrepreneurs — anyone who films themselves and wants a faster, easier way to create high-quality video content without a crew.
Why It Matters
Filming solo can be slow and exhausting. Shootsolo makes filming faster, easier, and more efficient — so content creators can focus on creating great videos and mass-producing content to grow their audience.
Key Features
Voice-Controlled Recording – Start and stop filming using your voice
Save or Discard Takes – Decide instantly after each shot
Front & Back Camera Switching – Easily switch between cameras
Dual Framing Grid – Record once, crop for multiple platforms
Multi-Phone Recording – Capture multiple angles using multiple devices
Now Available on All Platforms
Shootsolo is free to download on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).
About the Creator
Shootsolo was created by Karim Muhtar, a solo content creator and product design specialist based in Beirut, and founder of Productra. With more features on the way, Shootsolo is set to revolutionize how solo creators make content.
Media Contact (for interviews, demos, or press inquiries)
Name: Karim Muhtar
Email: contact@shootsolo.com
Website: shootsolo.com Press Kit: https://shootsolo.com/media-kit.html
Instagram: @shootsoloapp
TikTok: @shootsolo YouTube: @shootsolo Facebook: @shootsoloapp
