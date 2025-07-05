A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, July 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.
Winner of the Tony for Best Musical has Book & Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, Music & Lyrics by Steven Lutvak and was based on a novel by Roy Horniman.
Noelle Marion directs Michael Cavinder,* Andrew Hey,* Shinah Hey,* Jean Kauffman,* Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper,* Andrew Polec,* Katy Tang,* and Lauren Weinberg* in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Daniel Lincoln is the Musical Director/Keyboard, Jennifer Williams (Strings), Amy Kalal (Reeds 1), and Katrina Earl (Reeds 2). Luke Harvey Jacobs is the Choreographer. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Grace Wong (Associate Costume Design), Chris Luessmann (Sound Design), Liam Sullivan (Sound Mixer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs), Audrey Casteris (Props Designer), Sarah Palluconi (Assistant Props Design), and Vanessa Dinning (Dialect Coach). Crew members are Haley Baugher, Jeruel Canda, Jamie Krumenacker, and Matthew Lee. Laura Zingle* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity
Association.
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder previews begin on Wednesday, July 16. Opening Night is set for Saturday, July 19, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, July 23, to Sunday, Aug.10, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, July 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 6. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for July 25.
North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $62 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $72, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $84; Sun. Night - $70. For ticket information and to secure your seats, call 858-481-1055, or visit their website.
