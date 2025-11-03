GlobalX Publications to Launch Scholar of the Month to Spotlight Exceptional Doctorate Holders Worldwide
Sheridan, WY, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GlobalX Publications is pleased to announce the launch of its new feature series “Scholar of the Month” - starting November 2025. This initiative aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding doctorate holders who are making a significant impact in their field and beyond.
Each month, GlobalX will spotlight one scholar whose work stands out for its originality, relevance, and contribution to academia or industry. These scholars will be featured across GlobalX’s platforms — including its website, digital magazine, newsletters, and social media — giving them international recognition and visibility.
“We meet remarkable scholars every day — researchers who are solving real-world problems, creating change, and leading in silence. ‘Scholar of the Month’ is our way of putting a spotlight on their efforts and giving them the global attention they deserve,” said a spokesperson from GlobalX Publications.
The feature will include:
· A detailed profile of the selected scholar
· Highlights of their research or professional contribution
· Insights into their academic journey and personal motivation
· Opportunities for them to share advice with aspiring researchers
This initiative is open to doctorate holders from all disciplines — including PhDs, DBAs, EdDs, and other professional doctorates from universities and institutions around the world.
GlobalX invites universities, research institutions, and individuals to nominate scholars who they believe are making a real difference. Selected scholars will not only be recognized but also become part of a growing network of global thought leaders.
Nominations can be sent to: info@globalxpublications.com
More info available at: www.globalxpublications.com
Contact
Dave Morgan
307-295-0570
https://www.globalxpublications.com
