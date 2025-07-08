Skillwaala Expands Footprint with New Digital Training Institute in Alwar
Skillwaala marks a new milestone by launching its Digital Training Institute in Alwar, offering expert-led courses in digital marketing, design, and technology to empower local youth with job-ready skills.
Alwar, India, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skillwaala, the extraordinary skill-development initiative powered by BR Softech, proudly announces the launch of its newest best Digital Coaching Institute in Alwar that enhances the talent of unskilleds. This strategic expansion brings affordable yet advanced, hands-on training experience on live-projects in the heart of Rajasthan which is Alwar, fostering digital talent to up-scale the job-seekers and providing professional support by giving internship opportunities.
Transforming a Brighter Future for Alwar’s Youth
“Skill Hai Toh Jobs Hai” isn’t just a tagline—it’s our mission to reach the level of skilled manpower in the country. With the initiative of the Alwar institute, Skillwaala extends its commitment to real-world barriers, by giving career-oriented learning, enabling students to explore high-growth digital domains like Digital marketing training, Web development training and Graphic Designing while building access to quality education without financial strain.
Located at Om Deep Complex, 60 Feet Road, Azad Nagar, New Daudpur, Alwar (301001), the new facility is centrally accessible to the city’s youth, designed to incubate talent through multiple courses at affordable fees.
Curriculum Designed for Today’s Needs and Tomorrow’s Demands
Skillwaala in Alwar offers a wide range of courses, each designed to maximize employability and creativity:
Advanced AI Digital Marketing Course
Dive deep into SEO, social media marketing, Google Ads, Meta Ads and AI‑enhanced tools. Students gain expertise through hands-on work on real-world projects under mentor guidance and they will get internships to enhance their practical knowledge.
Digital Content Writing Course
From writing blog content to copywriting and SEO/AEO techniques, our training emphasizes storytelling that drives growth in your career. Our experts are industry level professionals that program you to write scripts for your channels.
Comprehensive Frontend & Backend Web Development Course
Students who are eager to learn the technical stream can learn HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React to build responsive and functional websites—complete with deployment practices. And this expertise will upgrade a person to earn lakhs of salary.
Graphics & Animation (2D/3D/Motion Graphics/VFX) Course
Harness your creativity with cutting-edge animation tools and techniques to produce engaging visual content. After completing the course, you will be graced with full job assistance by skillwaala’s experts. You will be job-ready to take these skills to home.
Each program is delivered offline in their Alwar institute, facilitated by experienced professionals who actively worked in agencies, studios, and tech companies — eliminating theoretical bottlenecks and ensuring currency with industry best practices.
What Makes Skillwaala Alwar Different from Others?
Skillwaala's Alwar institute transcends the traditional classroom experience; it serves as a platform for launching careers, established on a strong base of support and opportunities.
Hands-on Projects, Real Work Experience
Participants engage directly with live IT-company projects under expert supervision. Candidates will gain practical knowledge to work on every aspect of the desired course.
Trainers Who Walk the Talk
Training is led exclusively by seasoned professionals from agencies, studios, and tech firms—not just academics. They will guide you to which course is applicable for you to skill-up your talents and that too related to your degrees.
Career Mentorship & Job Support
Beyond curriculum, Skillwaala provides resume building, mock interviews, counseling sessions, referrals, and exposure to recruitment partners from BR Softech’s network that helps you to take advantage of opportunities just after the course.
Guaranteed Internship Opportunities
Successful course completion unlocks a guaranteed internship where you will work on an established IT company “BR Softech,” bridging theory and employment in a well reputed company of India.
Affordable, Value-Driven Education
All Skillwaala courses are offered 100 % free, with zero hidden charges, backed by BR Softech’s expertise and support.
Certification from IT Industry Leaders
Students earn a performance-based certificate endorsed by BR Softech—providing a credible credential for job applications.
Details of Alwar Digital Coaching Program
Training, Internship & Career Timeline
40‑Day Intensive Training
Each course spans approximately 40 days, blending theory with practical assignments. Learners are immersed in real industry tools and workflows.
Two‑Month Internship
Upon course completion, eligible students begin a FREE, two-month internship with BR Softech or allied organizations, gaining hands-on experience and building portfolios.
Placement & Salary Outcomes
Students typically secure jobs or internships offering ₹7,000–₹20,000 per month. Placement support—ranging from initial intern roles to full-time positions—is provided via Skillwaala’s partner network.
Lifelong Career Guidelines
Skillwaala maintains ongoing engagement with alumni through career counseling, referrals, and support—even post-placement.
Accessibility & Batch Information
Class Size: 30–50 students per batch
Eligibility
Open to all, with no prior experience required—ideal for beginners and career switchers
Format:
Live offline classes, enriched with real projects and direct mentorship.
To Learn More & want to Enroll:
Alwar learners interested in joining Skillwaala’s transformative journey can:
Visit: Om Deep Complex, 60 Feet Road, Azad Nagar, New Daudpur, Alwar – 301001
Website: https://www.skillwaala.com/
Contact: +91 90790 38307 or alwarhro@skillwaala.com
Contact
SkillwaalaContact
Roopam Sharma
918107765934
www.skillwaala.com/
Roopam Sharma
918107765934
www.skillwaala.com/
