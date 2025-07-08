TerraFlow Energy and Storion Energy Sign Agreement to Advance Vanadium Flow Battery Solutions
Katy, TX, July 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TerraFlow Energy Operating LLC (TerraFlow Energy), a leader in long-duration energy storage, has signed a strategic supply agreement with Storion Energy LLC (“Storion Energy”), a manufacturer of high-quality vanadium electrolyte and power assembly stacks, to accelerate the development of advanced vanadium flow battery solutions.
The collaboration between the companies will leverage Storion Energy’s ability to produce high-quality vanadium electrolyte and expertise in stack design and manufacturing to advance and scale TerraFlow’s skid-based architecture. Together, the companies aim to enhance performance, improve manufacturing efficiency, and deliver safe, scalable storage that meets the demands of modern power grids.
“This strategic relationship with Storion Energy represents a significant step forward for TerraFlow Energy,” said Ian Rock, Founder and CTO of TerraFlow Energy. “By combining our innovative technology with Storion’s design and manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to deliver flow battery solutions that enhance grid reliability and operational safety.”
The collaboration will focus on three key areas:
• Optimized Stack Integration – Enhancing efficiency and performance through advanced engineering techniques
• Manufacturing Excellence – Scaling production capabilities to meet growing market demand
• Cost Reduction – Improving cost-effectiveness through design and process innovation
“We are excited to partner with TerraFlow Energy to push the boundaries of flow battery technology,” said Travis Torrey, CTO of Storion Energy. “Our combined strengths will enable us to deliver storage solutions that set new standards for reliability and safety in the energy sector.”
About TerraFlow Energy
TerraFlow Energy designs and delivers long-duration energy storage solutions built to solve real-world power challenges. Based in Katy, Texas, the company’s LDUPS™ (Long Duration Uninterruptible Power Supply) solutions are engineered for scale, serviceability, and uptime using large-format tank architecture.
Built for demanding environments, LDUPS™ conditions power in real time, mitigates harmonics, and delivers long-duration storage without thermal risk.
From AI data centers to industrial microgrids and remote infrastructure, TerraFlow Energy enables power resilience where failure isn’t an option. With U.S.-based manufacturing and a focus on high-cycle, grid-interactive performance, TerraFlow Energy is redefining how mission-critical facilities stay online and in control. Learn more at www.terraflowenergy.com.
About Storion Energy
Storion Energy is bringing energy resilience and security to the flow battery industry by removing the barrier to entry for battery manufacturers with a vertically integrated supply chain providing Power Assembly Stacks and competitively-priced vanadium electrolyte. Storion is a joint venture between Stryten Energy LLC and Largo Clean Energy Corp., a subsidiary of Largo Inc., one of the world’s largest and highest-quality vanadium suppliers that will support scalable domestic vanadium electrolyte production to establish a fully integrated vertical supply chain for utility-scale Vanadium Flow Battery Long Duration Energy Storage (VFB LDES) solutions. VFB solutions are a safe and reliable option for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) that need to provide energy storage of four or more hours. Storion has locations in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Wilmington, Massachusetts. Learn more at storion.com.
Contact
TerraFlow EnergyContact
Amanda Simonian
713-476-1088
www.terraflowenergy.com
Storion Energy
Melissa Floyd
melissa.floyd@stryten.com
www.storion.com
